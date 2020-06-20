Everyone has that one TV dad who reminds them of their own dad, or who they want to be more like.
Many of them are funny, some of them are stern and others are kind and caring. Some are just plain quirky (which we love).
In honor of Father's Day, we've come up with our own list of TV dads we want to be more like. Check it out.
Philip Banks
Carl Winslow
Danny Tanner
Bob Belcher
Red Forman
Dan Conner
Ned Stark
