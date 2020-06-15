Father’s Day is Sunday. In the past, you may have surprised dad with tickets to his favorite sporting event or a brand new necktie as a safe last-minute option.
But not this year.
If (or maybe when) athletes get back in action, it most likely will be a fan-free event. And with the majority of people working remotely, the tie was one of the first vestiges of office life to get the axe.
This year — more than ever — it’s time to get creative in our ways to celebrate those special guys in our lives. Here are some ideas.
1. Breakfast in bed. It’s not just for moms. Everyone likes a little wake-up pampering. So take dad’s order beforehand, that way he can wake up Sunday morning to the yummy smells of his dream breakfast. This is also a wonderful way to engage little kids. They can help crack open some eggs instead of their piggy banks to splurge on dad day.
2. Master Chef. Whether your dad is a grill god or more of an indoor kind of cook, there are plenty of ways to pamper the chef in your life. Set him up with some good groceries (it is Nebraska, so getting your hands on some great beef should be a snap) and start his season off with some new grill tools. If you are feeling really financially flush, get him a new grill.
3. The Outdoorsman. Is your dad is the kind of guy who is happiest out in nature? Get him out for an afternoon hike or cast a line in the water. It may be an inexpensive way to celebrate dad, but the time and memories spent together will be a dear gift. If social distancing is still a concern, give him a gift card to his favorite outdoor shop with a date scheduled for a future outdoor adventure.
4. Raise a glass. Treat dad to a collection of some of his favorite sips. If he’s a beer enthusiast, expand his horizons by picking up some new suds to try from a local brewery. If wine or spirits are more his speed, a special day can be an excuse to spend a little more on a special bottle.
5. Dapper Dad. While good in a pinch, neckties have never been the ideal gift for dads. But this year, unless your dad is a collector, gifting a tie is either being done ironically or you really are completely out of ideas. Set pop up with a cool summer look instead. Think about getting him some new shorts, sandals or even a cool pair of sunglasses to keep him looking and feeling cool. For the finicky fashion father, simply get him a gift card to his favorite store where he can do the choosing.
No matter how you choose to spoil dad this year, simply letting dad know now, more than ever, how much he means to you and how loved and lucky you feel to have him in your life could be the best present of all. Happy Father’s Day, gentlemen.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
