Easter is Sunday and I'm sure it will look very different than years past for many families because of social distancing.
There’s also a good chance we’ll be under quarantine for many special days in the coming weeks and months, and it’s up to us to make the most of it. We may have to get a little creative in how we fill those special days. Here are a few creative ways to help make your holiday memorable and special during these uncertain times.
1. Easter egg scavenger hunt. Turn your egg hunt into a scavenger hunt. Use plastic eggs with clues inside to guide you to the next hiding spot, culminating in a final clue that leads your kiddos to a small prize at the end of the hunt. This is such a neat way to make the event not feel over so quickly and make sure each kid is getting their fair share of eggs. Consider using themes based on age and interests. A few ideas could be superheroes, Disney or Harry Potter.
2. Bunny cake. The bunny cake has been a family tradition of mine since I was a little girl. To make it: Bake two circular white cakes. One cake remains intact, becoming the face, while the other cake is cut to create the ears and bow tie. Ice all pieces with your favorite white frosting. Sprinkle with coconut and use jellybeans to decorate the eyes, nose, ears and bow tie. Feel free to get creative with other edible decorations as well.
3. Peep Olympics. What to do with all those glorious marshmallow treats? Create Olympic Games for them to compete in, of course! This works best if each competitor has a different color of Peep. The Peep toss, Peep tower stack, Peep bowling and Peep spoon race are some family favorites of ours.
4. Paper plate photo booth. Paper plates and Popsicle sticks make for great photo booth props. Break out your crafting supplies and have the kids create and decorate various Easter-themed photo booth props: bunnies, chicks, eggs, flowers and carrots are a good start. Then have a Face Time or Zoom party with your family members to share your designs!
5. Easter Parade. Host a special drive-by Easter parade for your family and friends. Make signs, decorate your car and dress up in your Easter best (or those fun photo booth props). Spread some holiday cheer to your loved ones from a safe distance. This will be memorable Easter experience for sure! After your parade is done, take a drive around the city to see how many Easter eggs you can spot via the Great Omaha Easter Egg Hunt.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
