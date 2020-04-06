The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. Little veterinarian. Preschoolers can check out how their new stuffed puppy is doing with a working stethoscope and, with help, fill out the nose-to-tail exam sheet. For children older than 6, there’s an advanced version of the how-to-be-a-veterinarian kit. These sets are intended to offer an introduction to basic animal health. $19.99, littlemedicalschool.com
2. Pet hair remover. Our reviewer, who has two cats, loves how the Delomo pet hair remover brush works on her dark blue couch. To remove the hair the double-sided brush collects, you simply return the brush to its sleeve-like base and then pull it out again. The hair collects in a chamber that easily pops out for emptying. There’s no need for refills and no sticky paper involved — big bonuses. $11.99, Amazon.com
3. Hands-free laser pointer. The Delomo smart interactive cat toy creates a ton of fun for bored felines. The toy has two speeds — fast and slow — depending on your cat’s energy level, and can provide up to 12 hours of play on one charge. Our reviewer’s cats loved that it randomly moves across floors and walls. The best part for our reviewer was just having to sit there and watch. USB charging cord included. $13.99, Amazon.com
4. Fuzz off! Unsightly pills, lint and fuzz on otherwise perfectly good garments, pillows, blankets and other textiles disappear in seconds with this Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover. The no-label gadget featured here is smaller than a compact hair dryer and operates on two AA batteries. It works great on wool, cashmere, polyester and more. You can find self-charging versions for as much as $99, but this bargain buy has the same triple-blade action and works like a charm. $11.99, Walmart.com
5. Pet-safe candles. Some candles can be toxic for dogs and cats, but not Pet House Candles. Our reviewer, who has a 20-year-old cat, is a fan of the lavender green tea, sunwashed cotton and bamboo watermint scents. The candles have cotton wicks, are made of natural soy wax and are paraffin-free. $21.95, www.onefurallpets.com
***
This article originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.