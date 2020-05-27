Taking your children on a bike ride is a fun and healthy way to stay fit and enjoy the summer weather.
As your child grows, there are several options for bike travel. Below are some options.
Rear-mounted child bike seats
These are recommended for children who can sit unsupported and whose necks can support the weight of a helmet (typically 12 months to 4 years old). Most carriers attach to the back of the seat and rest over the rear axle. Your child’s bike seat should have:
• Secure attachment pieces for the seat or rear axle
• Spoke guards to prevent feet and hands from being caught in the wheel
• A high back and sturdy lap harness to support the head and shoulders
Be aware that riding even with a lightweight child seat will make your bike more difficult to maneuver.
Bike trailers
These are a popular option for toddlers and children up to 6 years old. Trailers attached to the seat post are stable and easy to steer, but your child sits low to the ground. This can mean that the trailer is not visible to others, and your child is closer to vehicle exhaust. Your child should wear a helmet while riding in a bike trailer.
Trailer bikes
Also called Trail-a-Bikes, a brand name, these are single-wheeled bikes that attach to the seat post or rear rack of your bike and pivot for turning. Trailer bikes offer independence and pedaling for your child, but he or she is still relying on you for balance and steering. This option is good for 4- to 7-year-old children, and allows for longer cycling distances than a child can go on his or her own bike.
Only adults should carry young passengers on a bike ride, and it’s recommended to ride with children in parks, on bike paths or on quiet streets. Avoid riding on busy thoroughfares or in bad weather. When riding on a street, be sure to ride with maximum caution and at a reduced speed.
***
To read more about Boys Town Pediatrics, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.