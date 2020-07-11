A kid can work up an appetite playing outdoors. So when little tummies start to growl, be ready with a power snack that packs nutrition and yummy energy.

These combos passed a family taste test — by the handfuls! Just grab all the ingredients, mix together and serve. 

S’mores Trail Mix

• 1 cup mini graham crackers

• 1 cup mini marshmallows

• 1 cup chocolate drops

• 1 1/2 cups mini pretzels

Protein Trail Mix

• 2 beef sticks, cut into ½-inch pieces

• ½-3/4 cup beef jerky, cut into bite-sized pieces

• 1 cup peanut butter-filled pretzels

• 1 cup roasted, lightly salted almonds

• 1 cup peanut butter bites

Nut-Free Trail Mix

• 1 cup mini marshmallows

• 1 cup fish-shaped crackers

• 1 cup pretzel sticks

• 1 cup chocolate chips

• 1 cup yogurt-covered raisins or craisins

• 1 cup Cheerios or other O-shaped cereal

