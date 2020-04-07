Our fur babies are family, and like any good pet parent, you should know what’s in the food you’re giving them. The ingredients for these pooch-approved treats most likely are in your own pantry.

P.B. & Banana Biscuits

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • ¾ cup dog-safe creamy peanut butter
  • 1 whole banana

1. Heat oven to 350 F.

2. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix well to form a thick dough.

3. Form the dough into a large ball. On a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about ¼ inch thick.

4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough. 5. Place pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 10-12 minutes or until firm.

5. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.

Note: Dog-safe peanut butter is one that doesn’t contain xylitol, a harmful sweetener. Most leading brands are xylitol-free.

(Source: dogvills.com)

Doggie Delights

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup oats
  • ½ cup flax seed
  • ½ cup beef broth
  • ¼ cup dog-safe peanut butter (xylitol-free)

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350 F.

2. In a medium bowl, mix flour, oats and flax seed. Stir in beef broth and peanut butter to form a thick dough. Add more broth, if necessary.

3. Form dough into a large ball. Next, on a flat, floured surface, roll out dough to about ¼ inch thick.

4. Using a cookie cutter, cut out pieces until you’ve used all the dough.

5. Place cutout pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

6. Let cool completely before serving. Store in refrigerator for about one week.

(Source: kitchenconfidante.com)

Frozen Apple Dog Treats

Ingredients:

  • 2 apples
  • 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • Water

Directions:

1. Slice two apples into small sections, removing the seeds and core.

2. In a blender, mix the apple slices and yogurt. Add water, if necessary; the consistency should be liquidy.

3. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray. Place in freezer until frozen solid.

4. Serve outdoors — to avoid messes as treats thaw.

(Source: irresistablepets.net)

***

This article originally appeared in the April 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

