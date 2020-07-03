Over the years, I have amassed a few different craft projects for each holiday that rolls around.
I could just buy all the super cute holiday-related decorations at craft stores, but I really enjoy crafting on my own. And making something extra special by hand to display for an upcoming holiday is even better.
Below are three Fourth of July crafts I’ve put together and that I love getting out year after year.
Fourth of July wreath
What you’ll need:
• Metal wreath frame
• Clothespins
• Red, white and blue spray paint
• Small wooden stars
Directions:
1. First, you’ll want to add your clothespins to the wreath so you know exactly how many you’ll need. That way you can then section them out so your red, white and blue sections are even. My metal frame is 18-inches and took about 75 clothespins to fill.
2. Then, paint clothespin sections in red, white and blue, and paint your stars white.
3. Let dry completely and then assemble your wreath in red and white sections before adding a final blue section near the top. Note: My wreath has about 15 blue, 30 white and 30 red clothespins. I alternated red and white clothespins and each color has about five per section.
4. Once you like how it's assembled, you can then glue your white stars to the blue section.
Note: You can add a red, white and blue or Fourth of July-themed bow at the top to help hang it from your door.
Red, white and blue vases
What you’ll need:
• Three empty wine bottles
• Red, white and blue spray paint
• Star stickers (or a star stencil)
1. To start, make sure your wine bottles are clean and all the labels and any stickiness have been removed. (I soaked them in water for awhile and peeled off the wet labels.)
2. Spray paint your bottles red, white and blue. For the blue bottle, which would have white stars, I first painted it white. When it was fully dry, I added stickers and spray painted it blue. Once dry, I removed the stickers to reveal the white stars underneath. Note: You could also spray paint it blue and then tape the stencil on and fill in the star stencil with white paint.
3. Once everything is dry, add your flowers and display prominently in your home.
Simple Fourth of July windsock
What you’ll need:
• One 8½ x 11 sheet of blue card stock
• White acrylic paint pen
• Hot glue gun
• Hole punch
• Three one-inch-wide strips of red ribbon (length depends on your preference)
• Three one-inch-wide strips of white ribbon
• Twine (or string)
Directions:
1. To start, take your blue cardstock and draw white stars all over it.
2. Fold the blue cardstock into a cylinder lengthwise. Use the glue gun to secure it.
3. Next, use the whole punch to make four even punches around the top so you can hang it up.
4. Cut four even lengths of twine. Tie each piece of twine into the hole at the top. Once all four are tied, bring them together (make sure they’re not twisted up) and tie another knot at the top.
5. Next, turn the cylinder upside down and hot glue your strips of fabric, alternating colors. Finally, hang the windsock outside and enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.