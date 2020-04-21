With the weather warming up and summer just around the corner, kids want to get outside. But with social distancing practices still in place and Omaha's city parks closed until the end of April, what’s there to do?
It turns out — with a little creativity — lots! No matter where you live or how big of a backyard or outdoor space you have, you can have fun with some or all of these outdoor activities that will keep your kids happy and entertained for hours.
1. Neighborhood walk Bingo. Print off our Bingo sheet and take to your neighborhood streets to cross off things on the board as you see them. The first one to get a Bingo gets a special treat!
2. Neighborhood scavenger hunt. This is similar to BINGO, but can be a much longer list. Print off our list or come up with your own. The point is having fun while taking a little closer look at the neighborhood you live in.
3. Sidewalk chalk art. This is a really popular activity right now — so popular that chalk is really hard to find in stores. But if you have it, divide your sidewalk into panels and let everyone make their own work of art. Or use some painter's tape and create a cool geometric shape to color. When you're done, remove the tape.
4. Bubbles. If you don’t have any bubbles at home, it’s easy to make your own. Just measure out six cups of water into a bowl and then pour one cup of dish soap into the water, stirring slowly and carefully until it’s mixed (don’t let it foam or form bubbles). Then add one tablespoon of glycerin or ¼ cup of corn syrup and mix together. Use it right away or let it sit overnight for even better bubbles. Use a bubble wand or straw to blow some epic bubbles. You can even buy a bubble machine online that’s able to blow dozens of bubbles at once. They're super fun!
5. Outdoor obstacle course. This is your chance to get creative and wear your kids out! Use 2x4 pieces of wood to create a narrow path to walk on, yarn to create an obstacle to crawl through or underneath, hang bed sheets from a clothesline to create a tunnel or use chalk to make a wacky path they have to follow. Whatever you do, make the finish line something fun they’re excited to cross.
6. School games. Think back to your elementary and middle school days and do some fun games such as four square, hopscotch or even jump rope.
7. Bike parade. Decorate your bikes with whatever you can find around the house — construction paper, tissue paper, streamers or anything colorful — and then ride around the neighborhood to show them off.
8. Tic-tac-toe. Find 10 rocks that can fit comfortably in your hand. Paint five with x’s and five with o’s. Or you can get creative and paint a blue flower on five and a lady bug on the other five. Then use chalk to create your board.
9. Fairy or gnome garden. This is a really fun way to get kids interested in and excited about gardening. You can make your garden anywhere and in any size of pot. You can buy fairies or gnomes online, as well as their houses and other accessories. But you can also make your own accessories using sticks, moss and other things found in your yard or in your neighborhood.
10. Bowling. Save those plastic soda bottles or milk jugs and then paint them to look like bowling pins. Then set them up, take a tennis ball and have fun knocking them down!
11. Ice treasure hunt. This is an especially fun one to do on a hot summer day even if it does take some prep work. Take a bowl or a bread loaf pan and fill it with about an inch of water and some toys. (Make sure they’re hardy toys like rubber balls, dinosaurs, shells, coins, etc., so they don’t break.) Then stick it in the freezer. Once it’s frozen, add more toys and another inch or so of water. Keep doing this until your container is full. This might take a couple of days. Then let your kids go wild with tools — say, tooth brushes, warm water in a spray bottle or a kid-sized hammer — they can use to chip away the ice.
12. Ring toss. There are lots of ways to go about making a ring toss game. One fun way: Paint empty beer bottles and place them in a crate. Then see how many rings you can land.
13. Backyard camping. Who says you have to leave home to have a fun night of camping? Set up a tent, make a campfire and cook hot dogs and s’mores. It might not be quite the same as heading to a campground, but at least you can head right inside when you need to use the bathroom!
14. Water balloon baseball. I know baseball isn’t happening this year, so why not have some fun with the game at home? Fill up water balloons and then have a backyard game of baseball with the whole family. You’ll have fun and stay cool at the same time.
