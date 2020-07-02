When I was a kid, Fourth of July was my favorite part of summer.
I loved our big family picnics, but my favorite thing was picking out fireworks (smoke bombs, sparklers, snaps, snakes, ground spinners, etc.) to light off with my siblings. I loved being old enough to finally light them off on my own.
While it’s a super fun time of year and fireworks are both fun and pretty, they can also be really dangerous.
U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 people for fireworks related injuries in 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, one-third of those 9,100 injuries were kids younger than 15 years old.
Before you break out the fireworks this year, it’s always a good idea to go over firework safety and your family’s rules about fireworks before the big day. Below are some firework safety tips from the National Safety Council Nebraska.
1. Only use fireworks that are legal where you are shooting them, and be sure you are shooting on dates that are legal in your city.
2. Use fireworks outdoors only. All fireworks burn, and can quickly start a house fire. When outdoors, be sure there is enough room to point fireworks away from spectators, houses, buildings and flammable materials.
3. Only use launching fireworks in open areas to ensure they don't land on top of buildings and houses, especially those with natural (cedar) type shingles.
4. Always pre-plan to have water handy, whether that is a bucket or a hose.
5. Have a first aid kit ready and waiting.
6. Keep young children away from fireworks — even sparklers! Children using fireworks should be at least 12 years old, and always closely supervised. Twenty percent of fireworks injuries to children are caused by sparklers.
7. Use fireworks the way they were intended. Follow the lighting instructions on the package. Don’t combine them.
8. Don’t try to relight duds. Wait at least 20 minutes before handling a dud, then soak it in water before disposing of the dud.
9. Use a “designated shooter” who is alcohol free and wearing safety glasses! Light one device at a time, and keep a safe distance once a firework is lit. Don’t light fireworks in containers.
10. Don’t allow running or horseplay by anyone near fireworks.
11. Don't use fireworks while consuming alcoholic beverages.
12. Always clean up after you are done celebrating.
