A garden can be a magical place for kids to play, learn, and explore. If you’re looking to create your own outdoor haven for children, here are 10 fun ideas, ranging from a fairy tale princess castle to an outdoor stage.
1. Cool off with a splash pad. In addition to providing a spot to cool off in the summer, a splash pad is also safer and easier to maintain than a swimming pool. Did you know you can install one in your backyard, even if you have a small space? A splash pad will provide hours of enjoyment, and you won’t waste a ton of water turning on the sprinklers. When it’s not in use, the surface can double as a patio or space for other activities.
2. Contain the fun stuff with concrete curbing. It’s no question that kids love sandboxes and playgrounds, but it can be a challenge to keep materials like sand and wood chips contained. Concrete curbing is the perfect solution for creating a border around a play area. Curbing can even be textured and colored for a custom look, making it an attractive way to keep everything in place.
3. Exercise your body and brain with hopscotch. Hopscotch is a fun activity that gives kids the opportunity to get exercise and work on their counting skills at the same time. Pull out the sidewalk chalk or install something more permanent. One option is to stencil or engrave the hopscotch onto your patio for a more professional look. Add bright colors for impact.
4. Encourage creativity with an outdoor stage. Kids love to pretend and use their imaginations. Encourage them by creating an outdoor stage where they can put on plays all summer. A simple wooden platform will suffice, but you can also make it double as a deck or lounge space. Don’t forget to add lighting — string lights are a good choice.
5. Incorporate hidden treasures. One neat thing about concrete is that you can add items into the mix to personalize it and bring it to life. For example, add Legos and recycled glass to create a beautiful, custom concrete bench. Talk to your contractor about how to incorporate some of your kids’ favorite things into your project.
6. Go big with games. Adding a life-sized game, such as a giant Connect Four, 2x4 Jenga or cornhole, to your garden is a good way to get older kids to engage in outdoor activities. You can even have a concrete patio poured and stained to serve as a game board for chess, checkers or even Scrabble.
7. Add space for wheels to roam. If you find that your kids are always riding their tricycles in the same loop around your patio, why not give them their own track? Use stain to make your concrete look like a road — you can even incorporate road signs. Tip: Choose a color that can be used to stain the entire patio in a few years when they outgrow the trike phase. You’ll never know there was a track in the first place.
8. Create a royal playhouse. Concrete can be used to create a mini fairy tale castle for any princes or princesses who visit your garden. To enhance it, include fun details like stone etchings, reclaimed items, gargoyles and more.
9. Warm up with a fire pit. Install a custom fire pit in your yard and you’ll have a wonderful spot to gather and chat with your kids into the evening. Making s’mores is a fun activity to do around the fire (we’ve never known anyone to turn down a s’more — no matter their age!). If you have a wide concrete cap, it can serve as a table to hold your graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars. It also serves as a spot for adults to place a beer or glass of wine.
10. Design your own maze or labyrinth. If you have a little explorer, a maze or labyrinth would be a fitting addition to your yard. Mazes can be created using plants or rocks, or you can even cut it right into your lawn. Another option is to make a concrete labyrinth and use stain to add interest.
Sarah Hutchinson is the Director of Digital Content for ConcreteNetwork.com, GardenDesign.com and LandscapingNetwork.com, three resources for making the most of your outdoor spaces. For 10 years, she’s helped homeowners discover the possibilities for their yards and gardens.
