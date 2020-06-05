Summer is upon us, and that means more time outside with family and friends.
It's also a time for injuries — whether that's in the water, on a bike or skateboard, in the car or just out in the sunshine. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a list of 10 safety tips to keep summer adventures as safe as they are fun.
1. Swim safely. Have a responsible adult supervise children swimming or playing in or around water. If kids aren't strong swimmers, be sure they wear a life jacket that fits. Always wear a life jacket when boating.
2. Protect your skin. THE DHHS recommends wearing sunscreen that is at least SPF 15 and has UVA and UVB protection. It's also a good idea to wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your skin from the sun. Reapply sunscreen after swimming and excessive sweating.
3. Stay hydrated. Even if you don't feel thirsty, you could be getting dehydrated. So drink up!
4. Don’t get bit. Use bug spray when outdoors, especially if you're near a wooded area. The DHHS recommends insect repellent with DEET or Picaridin to protect from mosquito and tick bites. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label.
5. Wear a helmet. A properly-fitted helmet is the best way to prevent head injuries while biking, skating and skateboarding.
6. Buckle up. Use seat belts, child safety seats and booster seats appropriate for a child's age and size for any trip across town or across the country.
7. Wash your hands often. Wash hands with clear running water and apply soap. Rub hands for at least 20 seconds, then rinse.
8. Chill or refrigerate leftovers quickly. Don’t leave food out at room temperature for longer than two hours (or one hour if the outdoor temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit).
9. Walk safely. It’s always best to walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks while looking left, right and left again before crossing the street.
10. Be an engaged driver. Don't drive while doing another activity that takes your attention away from the road such as texting, using in-vehicle navigation and eating.
