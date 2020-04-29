At my house, we’ve finally started falling into a groove with the whole homebound-because-of-coronavirus thing. We’ve found a routine, and the nice weather definitely helps as we all do our part to make it work.
But there are times when I strongly suspect I’m doing things just a little bit differently than the other grown-ups. I have some confessions:
1. I decided to put on make up today, but when I opened the compact, my foundation was dried and cracked like the dirt of an arid, drought-stricken land. Yes, it’s been that long since I’ve used it.
2. I’ve resorted to making Sloppy Joes for dinner at least once a week; sometimes twice. No one is happy about this, but even a pandemic cannot quell my cooking laziness.
3. I’ve been devouring copious amounts of food since quarantine began. I’m talking mass quantity over-indulgence, performed with the care and thoughtfulness of a trash-rooting raccoon. Last night I opened a Swiss Miss K-Cup with a steak knife, then squished out the sugary innards over a bowl of freezer-burned vanilla ice cream. And yes – I probably would’ve bitten a hand if someone tried to pull it away from me.
4. The 4 year-old is starting to make me question my intelligence. She argued with me this morning that “labarish” is a word that means beautiful. By the time we finished, I actually Googled it because it was starting to sound correct. She wore an "elegant, labarish gown to the ball" — I mean, it sounds good, right? And good luck to you if you try to steer my kid toward the words lavish, glamorous or elaborate. Apparently those are not real words and she does not want you to say them. "Please don’t say that anymore!"
5. I’m loving the forced family time — and I'm not being sarcastic here. I mean, don’t tell my older sons because surely it will make me lame, but seeing them every day is awesome. They are two of the funniest people I’ve ever met, and hanging out with them is hilarious; I’d kind of forgotten. Before coronavirus they both had jobs, school, activities and social lives, so we’d see them for 10 minutes in the morning and about the same at night. But suddenly I’m seeing them all the time. We converse; we laugh. In fact, the entire household was hanging out in the yard last night together just because it was nice out. Weird, right? I guess there really is a limit as to how much time the youths can spend in their rooms, and I am unbelievably glad for that fact.
6. I’m letting my eyebrows grow out. Mostly because I have no idea where I left the tweezers.
7. I’ve started playing a race game with delivery drivers. If I see them drive up, I sprint through the house to see if I can throw open the front door and reach the porch before they pull away. They have no idea this contest is happening, but I am kicking their butts. And I’ve only fallen on the stairs twice. Am I a dog now?
8. To date, I’ve blown off three preschool Zoom calls and one Zoom ballet class for no good reason at all. Logging on and ensuring the kid appeared camera-ready was too big of an undertaking for me on those days. Matching clothes and brushed hair? Nope. Not happening.
9. My daughter had a dream that I was a giant slug who “ate all the hamburgers so no one else could have any,” and now I’m questioning whether or not my poor eating choices during this coronavirus pandemic are inflicting emotional damage on my housemates.
10. I’ve started muttering about the cars that drive too fast down our street, and I even recognize a few by sound. “That’s the lady in that freaking black Charger — I know it!”
I’m not sure what type of person I’m going to be when I emerge from my coronavirus hibernation, but since I can’t remember where my blow dryer even is, I’m guessing it won’t be pretty.
