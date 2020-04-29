"She’s also had dance class via Zoom, which is about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Sixteen squares of 3- and 4-year-olds on the computer, each square more adorable than the previous. Some of the kids are eating snacks in chairs — while wearing lovely tutus of course — and not even pretending to dance. Some are straight up dream students, doing choreography on screen as the teacher had intended, while some are a hyper-enthusiastic combination of both."