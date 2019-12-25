The calendar hasn’t yet flipped to 2020, but it’s already unmistakable that next summer will be one to remember for Omaha’s sports scene.
The College World Series, held here for the past 70 years, will be part of a blockbuster package in June: the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials are back for a fourth time. And earlier this month, Major League Baseball announced plans to bring its 2020 amateur draft to the Holland Center during the lead-up to the CWS.
So, for 19 straight days in June, Omaha will be part of the national sports conversation.
“2020 goes without saying, it’s an unprecedented year,” said Josh Todd, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “It’s going to be an epic year for Omaha.”
Consider, too, that the CHI Health Center will serve as one of eight sites for the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March and then in December it’ll host the NCAA volleyball Final Four. Union Omaha, a minor league soccer team, also opens its inaugural season next spring at Werner Park.
But most assuredly, the local sports buzz will peak in June.
The MLB draft is what’s new to the party — and although it won’t match the estimated economic impact of the Trials (approximately $74 million) or the CWS (about $70 million), its association with one of the biggest professional sports entities undoubtedly will help increase the level of exposure for Omaha.
It should be noted that the draft drew just 304,000 viewers last summer on MLB Network, according to Sports Media Watch. To compare, the third game of the 2019 CWS finals attracted 2 million viewers.
But MLB is essentially starting from square one.
Amateur baseball prospects aren’t as widely known as their football and basketball counterparts — and their paths to MLB teams typically include several stops in the minor leagues. The three-day draft itself has previously been conducted inside a New Jersey TV studio.
What intrigues officials within the MLB Commissioner’s Office, though, is growth potential. To them, it made sense to host the draft in a sports-centric market that has developed long-standing ties with the sport, according to Chris Marinak, MLB’s executive vice president for strategy, technology and innovation.
“There’s nothing but positive signs so far that this is going to be a really great event, and the Omaha community has really stepped in and embraced it,” Marinak said.
“It’s certainly a model that we’d look to replicate going forward, presuming that we could work out the arrangement with the NCAA, the venue in Omaha, all those things. Let’s see how it goes.”
Given the draft’s timing (June 10 through 12), it shouldn’t add any significant logistical challenges for planners and organizers who’ve been preparing for the looming convergence of the CWS and the Swim Trials.
The CWS finals could extend through June 24. The eight days of Trials begin June 21.
Sure, the hotel space will be stressed. But Todd said there are about 700 more hotel rooms available in 2020 than the last time the Trials came to Omaha four years ago. Plus, many of the people associated with the meet won’t arrive until a few days before the event begins on June 21, according to Todd.
And yes, if venues are booked for sports-related events, that could mean they’d have to pass on concerts or other performances. The pools start getting installed in May at the CHI Health Center.
“We don’t like to turn people away if we can help them,” said Roger Dixon, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority.
Occasionally a concert tour may want to stop in Omaha during the time they have blocked off. Arena officials would then typically work with promoters to bring the tour back to Omaha on a second leg. That’s usually successful, but they did lose a concert to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2016.
“It’s all about trying to be as flexible as you can,” Dixon said. “That’s part of our mission. We’re supposed to do events.”
Which is why the summer of 2020 is shaping up to be so memorable.
The fact that MLB wants to again link itself with Omaha should be a “point of pride,” Dixon said. The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers played the first-ever MLB game in the state of Nebraska at a sold-out TD Ameritrade Park last summer. And now the MLB is back again — with a three-day draft, instead of a nine-inning ballgame.
Then, the CWS. And the Swim Trials.
“It’s going to be a busy and exciting summer in Omaha, but our city continues to show that we have what it takes to make these widely renowned events possible,” Dixon said.
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Coffey contributed to this report.
