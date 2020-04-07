The library has been pretty quiet since we closed due to COVID-19 concerns, and we miss you.
We miss the children’s area being full of giggly story times and dancing kiddos. We miss helping you on the computers and getting to find the perfect book for you.
We are so bummed that we don’t get to see each and every one of you so we have started up all kinds of programs to reach you at home, and there are more coming soon.
You can still check out books with our curbside pickup happening on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just give us a call 402-331-7636 or send us an email at circulation@cityofralston.com to request titles or genres.
Our staff is trained to help you find read-a-likes if we don’t have the specific book you are looking for.
If you are beginning to get stir crazy, ask for one of our fitness or sing-a-long DVDs. You may only check out five materials at a time, but hey, it will give you some new material, and what a great time to try reading something new.
Books are the portal to another time or place, which is the perfect escape while we practice stay-at-home measures, so check something out.
Library Director Bailey Halbur is still conducting Monday night book club remotely for adults. The next meeting will be April 20 at 6:30 p.m. With this year being the celebration for 100 years of women’s right to vote, we are commemorating the anniversary by reading and discussing the title “Votes for Women!: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot,” by Winifred Conkling.
If you’re interested in participating, email bhalbur@cityofralston.com for an invitation to the online meeting. City Councilwoman Maureen Konwinski will help lead the discussion of this title.
When you need something else to do, go to our online resources to learn more about the new audiobook options we have for you. Romance, thrillers, nonfiction; we have options for adults, teens and children’s that are more available than ever.
For homeschooling and distance education, there are resources like World Book Student Online which features tools for students and educators. Soon to be on our website are links to educational live streams with different animals, space exploration and museum exhibits.
A couple times a week you can join Miss Justine’s Storytime on our Facebook, website or YouTube channel to read along with her. For ages 13-18, teens can sign-up for text alerts by texting @teengn to 81010, and we will keep them updated on possible e-activities for them as well.
We hope you are well. We hope you are happy. And of course, we also hope you are reading.
