Robertson, M.D., is the chief executive officer of CHI Health and the senior vice president of operations for CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division. Robert Dunlay, M.D., is the dean of Creighton University’s School of Medicine.
Information on June 10 showed that 621 COVID-19 patients throughout Nebraska and southwest Iowa have been cared for at CHI Health hospitals, plus hundreds more in our clinics and ERs, in partnership with the Creighton University School of Medicine. That’s more than any other hospital system in the region — and without the shortages and struggles experienced elsewhere in the country.
So while national headlines reported mask and ventilator shortages, hospitals exceeding capacity and numerous health care providers becoming ill, that simply didn’t happen here.
Ours is a story of strength through collaboration. Long before the pandemic, Creighton University and CHI Health had committed to working together to build the future of health care around three pillars — caring for all those in need, advancing knowledge, and training tomorrow’s providers — — all while sharing a common mission to serve all communities throughout the region.
That commitment includes rural communities considered particularly vulnerable due to a lack of health care resources. Our academic health system made it possible to extend expertise and materials to where they were needed — when they were needed.
That was the case when Grand Island experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases. Leadership came from Nihkil Jagan, M.D., pulmonary and critical care physician at CHI Health and assistant professor at the Creighton University School of Medicine. His team received emergency credentialing so he could guide the critical care in Grand Island.
Research experts from the CHI Health Research team delved into experimental or “compassionate use” treatments for COVID-19, such as the convalescent plasma program coordinated by the Mayo Clinic. To date, 101 patients received this treatment at CHI Health hospitals, and 39 of those patients were in Grand Island.
Developments in the pandemic such as case surges are continuously tracked and responded to by a multidisciplinary Incident Command Team, which includes clinical leadership from infectious disease specialists Renuga Vivekanandan, M.D., and David Quimby, M.D., associate and assistant professors, respectively, at the Creighton University School of Medicine.
Working together, we’ve helped our region avoid the widely publicized bed shortages experienced elsewhere in the country. CHI Health’s Transfer Center, which handles patient placement for CHI Health’s 14 hospitals, became the Nebraska COVID-19 Patient Transfer Line. Any hospital in the region can arrange transfer of a patient to a facility where a higher level of care was available — often to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln. It’s one of two CHI Health hospitals that built units specifically for COVID-19 patients at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Hospital supplies have remained stable but nonetheless became the focus of an Innovation Team of clinicians and researchers from CHI Health and Creighton University. A large facemask project employed South Omaha businesses to create facemasks for patients and employees. Out-of-stock parts for PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) were recreated using medical 3D scanning technology. The team also partnered with local businesses to produce initial versions of a collapsible, patent-pending testing booth.
The molecular test using a nasopharyngeal swab for the diagnosis of COVID-19 was in high demand all spring. To increase availability and ease of testing, CHI Health and Creighton University validated and implemented molecular COVID-19 tests in late March. At this time 350 to 400 tests are typically performed daily. This was made possible by the expertise of CHI Health Microbiology and Molecular labs run by Stephen Cavalieri, Ph.D., technical director of the Microbiology Lab, and Joseph Knezetic, Ph.D., technical director of the Molecular Lab. Both are Creighton faculty members.
CHI Health clinical staff and medical students from Creighton University likewise answered the call in May when Gov. Ricketts asked us to partner with the Nebraska National Guard to staff the first Test Nebraska site at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, and have supported additional testing sites.
In every corner of our system, health care providers, researchers, educators, staff and students are meeting the challenges posed by COVID-19. Their efforts will continue — and evolve — as the future unfolds around us. We’ve proved that whatever the future holds, CHI Health and Creighton University will be ready.
