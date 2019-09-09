20190910_new_leopardcubs

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomed two snow leopard cubs this spring. They're expected to go on display to the public in the near future.

 HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomed two snow leopard cubs this spring. 

The cubs, one male and one female, were born on May 22.

The cubs and their mother, Rosemary, aren't on display yet. Dad, Pasha, can be seen in the Asian Highlands exhibit.

The cubs will be named at the zoo's Zoofari fundraiser on Friday. At 1-month-old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Rosemary and Pasha are also parents to Victoria, who was born at the zoo in 2017. She went to live at the Binder Park Zoo, near Battle Creek, Michigan, earlier this month.

Rosemary, who is 5 years old, has been at the zoo since 2015. She weighs about 78 pounds. Pasha, 10, came to the zoo in 2012. He weighs about 106 pounds.

Snow leopards are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, according to a release from the zoo. There are an estimated 2,700 to 3,300 snow leopards left in the world. The main threats facing the animals are loss of habitat, retaliatory killing from predation on livestock and illegal trade in furs, bones and other body parts.

Photos: 106 of our favorite shots of Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo creatures through the years

Through the years, Omaha's Henry Doorly zoo has cared for animals as large as elephants and as small as tree frogs, offering the public a broad look at the earth's biodiversity.  

1 of 106