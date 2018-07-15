Beer glasses weren’t the only thing being raised Saturday night at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Dollars were, too — about 40,000 of them — at the fifth annual Brew at the Zoo benefit, a zoo official said.
About 1,400 people sampled beer — and even some wine — from 21 brewers, said Dawn Ream, a zoo spokeswoman. Guests were entertained with music and zoo exhibits as they sampled the brews.
They brought their small souvenir glasses to tents set up along the zoo exhibits near the main entrance. The Desert Dome, Lied Jungle, Wild Kingdom Pavilion and Scott Aquarium were open during the 8-11 p.m. event. And live music was performed on a stage between the pavilion and dome.
Tickets to the sold-out event ranged from $70 to $120.
Probably the most popular beer was a new concoction from Zipline Brewing Co. of Lincoln: Red Panda Wheat. Proceeds from sales of the beer, which was officially launched at the event, will be given to the zoo. The zoo will then direct the money to animal conservation projects around the world, including one that will help the red panda.
The red panda has been brought back to Omaha as part of the zoo’s new Asian Highlands exhibit, with its first phase now open. Other animals that will benefit from the beer sales and conservation efforts include the African elephant, rockhopper penguin and snow leopard.
Beers named for those animals will be released quarterly, all on a limited basis, until supplies run out, said Craig Reier, director of marketing at Zipline.
Based on the popularity of Red Panda Wheat at the zoo Saturday night, it could be gone soon, Reier said. A keg of the beer was gone by 8:30 p.m., a half-hour after the event opened for general admission and an hour and a half after it was opened for VIP patrons.
Brittani Lehr of Omaha, a former bartender, rated the beer an 8 out of 10. “It’s kind of floral, but not overly,” she said.
With Lehr was Will Bachmann, also of Omaha. “I’m a fan of the Red Panda,” he said. “It’s great.”
The beer, formulated with red wheat and bamboo shoots (the red panda’s favorite food), is now available for a limited time in 750-milliliter bottles at grocery stores and other outlets that sell craft beers, Reier said.
Next up, in October, will be the African elephant brew, which will be an extra pale ale, he said.
