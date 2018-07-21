It was a good day already for the Hindmans, as the Papillion parents on Saturday were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

But there was a trace of melancholy, too, as the couple and their two children were preparing to leave friends and the area for a job-related move to South Dakota. They knew this was their last trip to Omaha zoo's for a while.

Then, suddenly, as mom Carissa strolled through the gate of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, a "cheer tunnel" formed.

A small parade of clapping zoo staffers greeted the family with animals including a porcupine, tortoise, parrot and snakes. They congratulated the Hindmans for helping the world-class tourist attraction mark a new landmark. When Carissa Hindman entered shortly after 9:30 a.m., she became the zoo's one-millionth visitor. 

She, her husband Josh and their sons, James and Jack, were stunned.

"We didn't know anything about the one-millionth visitor," said Carissa, noting that the kids were "a little overwhelmed at first.

"We loved it."

The Hindman clan quickly warmed up to the red carpet treatment. After mingling with the porcupine and reptiles, Carissa said, her family was treated to "back stage" interactions with the penguins and giraffes.

The distinction came also with a complimentary zoo membership, gift basket, all-day ride wristbands and a "zoo tour unlike any other," according to a zoo press release.

With the family moving away at the end of the month, the Hindmans wanted a special day at the zoo, where they are members. (They're headed to Rapid City, South Dakota, where Josh, a dentist, has been stationed through the United States Air Force.)

After about four hours of riding the train and checking out feathered and furry friends from unique vantage points, the kids and their parents were ready for a nap.

"It was fun," said Carissa. "We'd never fed a penguin before."