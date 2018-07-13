He may be one-eighth the size of a regular hippopotamus, but he’s easily twice as cute.

A pygmy hippo calf was introduced to Omaha Friday morning. The male hippo, named Silas by his keepers, was born April 30 and is finally going on display in the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

Endangered pygmy hippos are, on average, between one-eighth and one-fifth the size of a common hippo, but Silas still has plenty of growing left to do. Born around 16 pounds, he now weighs 80 pounds, well shy of his species’ range of 350 to 600 pounds.

He was born to mother Chomel, an 18-year-old from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, and father Scooby, a 27-year-old from Brownsville, Texas’ Gladys Porter Zoo. Scooby has been in Omaha since the Lied Jungle opened.

Silas will be on display with his mother from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. He’s the first pygmy hippo born in the Jungle since 2015.