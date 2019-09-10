The 3-month-old snow leopard cubs, one male and one female, are held by zoo staffers before being weighed on Tuesday. The male weighed in at 16.53 pounds, while the female was 14.55 pounds — both healthy weights.
Tuesday was a “big day” for the Omaha zoo’s snow leopard cubs.
Dan Houser, curator of large mammals, said it was a graduation of sorts.
“(They’re) the very last cats to leave the old cat facility built in the late ’70s and move to the new Asian Highlands snow leopard exhibit that we have,” Houser said. “It’s a graduation from the old to the new, an exciting moment.”
The cubs were weighed in the old cat facility Tuesday.
The male weighed in at 16.53 pounds; the female, after a few growls and squirms, weighed in at 14.55 pounds. Both healthy weights, Houser said.
At 1 month old, both cubs weighed just over 5 pounds.
Born May 22 to their mother, Rosemary, and father, Pasha, the cubs aren’t on display yet, but soon will get acquainted with their habitat in the Asian Highlands exhibit.
Rosemary, 5, arrived at the Omaha zoo a little more than three years ago. She and Pasha are also parents to Victoria, who was born at the zoo in 2017. She went to live at the Binder Park Zoo, near Battle Creek, Michigan, this month.
Houser said the Omaha Zoo has a history of successfully breeding snow leopards, a species listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, according to a press release from the zoo.
The Omaha zoo works with 56 other accredited zoos in gene diversity and breeding planning.
“We plan for where the gene diversity is going to be in 100 years,” Houser said. “It’s a really big, coordinated effort. In our case, Omaha has a history of actually being quite the leader.”
Houser said 37 snow leopards have been born at the zoo in 20 litters.
The cubs born in May will be named at the zoo’s Zoofari fundraiser on Friday.
There are an estimated 2,700 to 3,300 snow leopards left in the world. The main threats facing the animals are loss of habitat, retaliatory killing from predation on livestock and illegal trade in furs, bones and other body parts.
Amphitheater-style seating will allow visitors an up-close view of the Amur tiger exhibit in the new Asian Highlands portion of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
What is it: A long-haired big cat that roams at high altitudes, as high as 18,000 feet
Relatives: Jaguar, tiger
Range: Most prominent in the Tibetan Plateau, scattered throughout high altitudes in central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bhutan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Snow leopards wrap their long, bushy tail around their bodies for warmth
Work still continues on buildings made to look similar to what you would find in the Himalayan Foothills in the OmahaÕs Henry Doorly Zoo and AquariumÕs Asian Highlands exhibit photographed on Friday, April 05, 2019. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Range: Himalayan Mountains in Bhutan, Nepal, western China, northern India and northern Pakistan
Conservation status: Near threatened
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Gorals spend most of the day resting and hiding from predators. When spotted, they emit a hissing alarm that sounds similar to a sneeze.
SHUTTERSTOCK
RED PANDA
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: Lesser panda, red bear-cat, red cat-bear
What is it: A reddish-brown mammal about as big as a house cat that feeds on bamboo
Relatives: Weasel, raccoon, skunk
Range: Himalayas and southwestern China
Conservation status: Endangered
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Red pandas have an uncommon wrist bone that serves as an extra finger, like a thumb
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
INDIAN RHINOCEROS
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: Greater one-horned rhinoceros, great Indian rhinoceros
What is it: A 4,000 to 6,000 pound pachyderm with folds of skin that look like armor and wart-like bumps on its butt
Relatives: Javan rhino, black rhino, Sumatran rhino, white rhino
Range: Northern India and Nepal
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Indian rhinos are much more drawn to swimming and wading in water than other species of rhinos
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
WHITE-NAPED CRANE
(Exhibit opening May 24)
Also known as: White-necked crane
What is it: A 4-foot-long crane with pink legs, a gray and white striped neck, and a splotch of red on its face
Relatives: Sandhill crane, sarus crane, brolga
Range: Russia, Mongolia, China, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Khazakhstan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: In wintertime, a large flock of white-naped cranes migrate to the Korean Demilitarized Zone
HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
SLOTH BEAR
(Coming in 2019)
Also known as: Honey bear, labiated bear, lip bear, bhlau
What is it: A 200-300 pound shaggy, slow-moving bear with a great sense of smell and long, curving front claws, but no upper incisors. An insect eater.
Relatives: Sun bear, black bear
Range: Grasslands and forests of Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Sloth bears are the only bears to carry their young on their backs
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
TAKIN
(Coming in 2019)
Also known as: Gnu goat, cattle chamois, jin-mao-niu-jiao-ling (“golden hair twisting horn antelope cow” in Chinese), golden-fleeced cow, goat antelope and goat ox
What is it: A 500-800 pound goat-antelope, the national animal of Bhutan
Relatives: Goat, tahr, sheep, bharal
Range: Mountainous areas of Bhutan, western China, northwestern India, northern Myanmar
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: Yes
Fun fact: Mythology’s golden fleece, quested for by Jason and the Argonauts, may have come from golden takin wool
MISSY WADE/ROGER WILLIAMS PARK ZOO VIA THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
SNOW LEOPARD
(Coming in 2019)
Also known as: Ounce
What is it: A long-haired big cat that roams at high altitudes, as high as 18,000 feet
Relatives: Jaguar, tiger
Range: Most prominent in the Tibetan Plateau, scattered throughout high altitudes in central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal and Bhutan
Conservation status: Vulnerable
New to the zoo?: No
Fun fact: Snow leopards wrap their long, bushy tail around their bodies for warmth
