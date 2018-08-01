Omaha zoo's first red panda in 20 years has died unexpectedly

A red panda at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium died unexpectedly Tuesday.
Tofu, a 3-year-old female, arrived in Omaha last October as the zoo’s first red panda since 1997. She moved from a temporary space in the Cat Complex into the zoo’s new Asian Highlands exhibit earlier this year.
Zoo pathologist Dr. Alison Righton performed a necropsy on Tofu, finding that she had excess fluid in her abdomen and chest cavity. According to the zoo, that is most commonly associated with heart failure or cardiomyopathy but could have also been caused by inflammation of the heart from bacteria or a virus.
Both heart failure and cardiomyopathy are known problems with red pandas.
In a statement, the zoo said it is saddened by the loss of the animal and that it plans to work with other scientists to better understand Tofu’s health issues.
With the loss of Tofu, the zoo still has one male and one female red panda.
