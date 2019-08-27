20190530_new_elephant_zl5

An African elephant named Callee interacts with keepers while being unloaded at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Callee comes to the Omaha zoo from Birmingham, Alabama.

Countries that are part of an international agreement on trade in endangered species agreed Tuesday to limit the sale of wild elephants captured in Africa, delighting conservationists but dismaying some officials in the African countries involved.

The resolution approved Tuesday at a conference in Geneva

means that zoos will no longer be able to import wild-caught African elephants to the United States, China and many other countries beyond the elephants’ natural habitat. The resolution passed on an 87-29 vote, with 25 nations abstaining. The U.S. voted against it.

Five of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s current seven elephants came from Swaziland in 2016, when the African nation’s wildlife reserve threatened to cull the herd, desperate to free resources for endangered black rhinos during a drought.

Omaha zoo spokeswoman Dawn Ream said the zoo had no plans in the works to acquire more elephants from Africa.

Some African officials said that the action would deny them some much-needed cash and that they should be free to do what they wished with their elephants.

“The government has been pumping out a lot of money for conservation with no real return, yet our government has competing social needs,” said Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. “We view our animals as an economic opportunity, so we should sell our elephants.”

Farawo said Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and other southern African countries would meet for consultations following the meeting in Geneva of parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

Botswana and Zimbabwe have the world’s largest populations of African elephants, with a combined total of about 200,000.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

