ZiplineLounge

An image of the new West Omaha Zipline beer lounge.

 courtesy photo

Zipline Brewing is opening its fourth Nebraska taproom between Gretna and Elkhorn, near 204th Street and West Center Road. 

The new taproom will have a variety of Zipline beers, along with comfortable chairs and a fireplace, shuffleboard and a full-service lending library. 

The taproom plans to open Labor Day weekend.

The style of the new beer lounge is in contrast to Zipline's more industrial location in North downtown Omaha, at 721 N. 14th St.

"The lounge is like the living room I always wanted, but never had," said business partner Tom Wilmoth.

The beer lounge will open Friday at 2 p.m. with 24 taps, including some special releases available while supplies last. The lounge is at 3808 S. 203rd Plaza.

Zipline is based in Lincoln, and has two additional locations there. For more information, visit ziplinebrewing.com.

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

From casual lunch spots to deluxe nights out, Sarah Baker Hansen has you covered with reviews of Omaha's hottest new dining options.

1 of 57

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription