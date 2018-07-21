Team members for the 122nd Aksarben Ball have been assembled. The annual event will be Oct. 13 at CHI Health Center, formerly CenturyLink Center.
The Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee announced the Royal Court members who will serve in support of the fundraising efforts. The Women’s Ball Committee raises scholarship money for the Aksarben Foundation college scholarship program, workforce development scholarships and community grants. Karen Nelsen, advisor to the Women’s Ball Committee, hosted the gathering at Omaha Country Club.
Presenting details of the 122nd Aksarben Ball were as follows: Princess Chairman Anne Jetter; Heartland Princess Chairman Kim Burkhalter; Production Chairman Samantha Wahl; Court of Honor Chairman Judy Pritza; Standard Bearer Chairman Libby Stiles; Royal Court Supper Chairman Sarah McGowan; Royal Court Welcome Chairman Judy Pritza; Royal Court Brunch Chairman Sheila Nelson assisted by Ellie Grace; Regale Chairman Judy Pritza; Invitation Chairman Emily Jung; Page Luncheon Chairman Sam Hohman; and Scholarship Chairman Sarah McGowan.
Also announced were the Royal Court appointments and members of the production team.
Royal Court Appointments include: Couturier, Tilly; Designer, Jovani; Florist, Connie Leaders of Atmospheres by Design; Coiffeur, Creative Hair Design; Photographer, Dwyer Photography, MDP, Inc.; Caterer, Levy; Table Top Designer, AAA Rents and Event Services; Invitations, Diane Ames, Diane’s Stationary & Invitations; Formal Wear, Mr. Tuxedo; Entertainment, Finest Hour; and Page and Standard Bearer Clothiers, Merrily Boler and Judy Glesne.
Members of the Production Team include: Scriptwriter M. Michele Phillips and Mark Hoeger; Director Stephanie Anderson; Producer Mike Klug; Video Producer Mark Hoeger; Set and Lighting Designer Jim Othuse; Musical Director Tom Ware; Ball Announcers Cort Ramer and M. Michele Phillips; Choreographer Patrick Roddy; Sound Designer and Technical Coordinator Tom Ware; Stage Manager Lara Marsh; IMAG LED Screens & Media production by Dog & Pony Productions; Video Wall System by Acass Systems; Live Video by Mr. Video Productions; Lighting by Theatrical Media Service; and Audio by Audio Visions Pro Sound.
Christie Oberto, Women’s Ball Committee Chairman, said this year’s theme will be “Glorious Past — Vibrant Future.”
During the Aksarben Ball, tribute will be paid to the 122-year history of the event, and the Aksarben story past, present and future will be told. Time-honored traditions will be front and center, but showcased in a new format using the latest technology, Oberto said.
The Ball will have a more contemporary look as a backdrop to the program. Dramatic lighting, surprises and special guests will keep the show fresh, and entertainment will be provided by some of the area’s premier music organizations. Their collaboration signals the broad support from across the community for the work Aksarben does.
The spotlight of festivities will be on education, a celebration of volunteerism, community pride and a reverence for those who have preceded and paved the road for the vibrant future of Aksarben.
The Aksarben Foundation was established in 1895 and is a network of business and community leaders seeking to influence change in Heartland communities for the betterment of education, agriculture and growth of the economy.
The Foundation raises funds through events, including the Aksarben Ball and the Aksarben Stock Show, to support its Horatio Alger State Scholarships, the Ag Leaders and Purple Ribbon Scholarships and Career Scholars. Horatio Alger Scholarship awards 50 four-year scholarships to deserving students in Nebraska and western Iowa who have overcome great personal adversity and need financial assistance to earn a college degree. Career Scholarships recipients receive the career training and education to prepare them for high demand, high paying jobs in the Heartland.
The Aksarben Foundation also supports communities in Nebraska and western Iowa with community grants for the betterment of public spaces, parks and emergency medical equipment.
The Aksarben Ball will recognize families who help build the Heartland through volunteerism. Princesses, Escorts and Pages represent their families who are being honored for their contributions to the region. The Court of Honor Recognition is also awarded at the Ball. Recipients throughout the region are recognized for their contributions in one of the following eight categories: agriculture, arts, business and industry, education, philanthropy, professions, public service and sports.
For more information or to donate to Aksarben programs, go to aksarben.org.
ON THE CALENDAR
MONDAY
Help Build A House Golf Event, Gesu Housing, Champions Run Golf Course, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, $150, 402-614-4776 or dalebarr@gesuhousing.com.
AUG. 5-7
Soar in the Sandhills with the Eagles, Central High School Foundation, Dismal River Club, Mullen, Nebraska, $800, chsfomaha.org/events/soar-in-the-sandhills-at-dismal-river-club.
AUG. 6
Swing with Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Roncalli Catholic, Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N. 202nd St., $150, roncallicatholic.org/rchs-events/swing-with-pride or 402-571-7670.
AUG. 18
Lyle Japp Memorial Golf Event For Men and Women, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, Tiburon Golf Club, $125, goodnewsjail.org/lylejappgolf or 402-599-2293.
AUG. 19
Be an Ally, Make a Difference, Raise a Glass, Anti-Defamation League Plains States Region, Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St., $50, 402-334-6570.
AUG. 23
World Bash Global Homecoming, Intercultural Senior Center, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church Mainelli Center, 11802 Pacific St., $60, interculturalseniorcenter.org.
AUG. 25
Summer Bash for Childhood Cancer, Metro Area Youth Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $100, summerbashforccc.org or 402-740-5158.
SEPT. 2
Fishing is Fun! Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser, Nebraska Walleye Association Kids Fishing Clinics Charity, Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, 5505 310th St. in Murdock, $50, 402-450-9235 or nebraskawalleye.com.
SEPT. 6
Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, $50, habitatomaha.org/brewhaha.
Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration, Omaha Home for Boys, Omaha Marriott Downtown, $125, omahahomeforboys.org.
SEPT. 7
Wings and Wheels Gala, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, Signature Flight Support, 3636 Wilbur Plaza, $120, rmhcomaha.org/fundraising-events/wings-wheels.
Broadway Ball, Omaha Performing Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., $25, omahaperformingarts.org.
SEPT. 13
Decades in Deco, On Track Guild, The Durham Museum, $100, durhammuseum.org or Kim Henze, 402-444-5071.
Night in the Neighborhood, Completely KIDS Guild, Founders One • Nine, 1915 Jackson St., $75, completelykids.org.
Unsung Heroes, CASA of Douglas County, KANEKO, 1111 Jones St., $100, 402-932-5683 or casaomaha.org/unsungheroes.
Beautifully Broken Banquet, Rejuvenating Women, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $55, rejuvenatingwomen.com.
SEPT. 14
An Evening at the Fair, QLI, Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., $150, teamqli.com/fair.
SEPT. 21
No Place Like Home, Angels Among Us, A View on State, 13467 State St., $150, 402-934-0999 or myangelsamongus.org.
OCT. 4
45th Woman of the Year Gala honoring Leslie Andersen, Arthritis Foundation, Omaha Marriott, $150, 402-262-0144.
OCT. 5
The Hope Gala, The Hope Center for Kids, CHI Health Center, formerly CenturyLink Center, 455 N 10th St., $100, hopecenterforkids.com.
OCT. 13
Aksarben Ball, The Aksarben Foundation, CHI Health Center, formerly CenturyLink Center, 455 N. 10th St., aksarben.org/p/events/aksarbenball
OCT. 16
A Time for Hope and Healing, The Kim Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $75, thekimfoundation.org or 402-891-6911.
OCT. 18
Climb Higher, Omaha Outward Bound School, Metropolitan Community College Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology Building, Fort Omaha Campus, $100, outwardboundomaha.org/luncheon or 402-614-6360 ext. 214.
OCT. 19
Journey Through Time: A 20th Anniversary Celebration, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, $150, events@sacmuseum.org or call 402-944-3100, ext. 253.
OCT. 27
Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation Ninth Annual Gala, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $125, 402-810-1340 or plvschoolsfoundation.org.
NOV. 7
Christmas Caravan Preview Party Gala, Assistance League of Omaha, Champions Run, $100, 402-342-4288 or alomaha.org.
If you have news for Around and About, send it to aroundandabout@owh.com. For more information, contact Kate Malott at kate.malott@owh.com or 402-444-1149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.