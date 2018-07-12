LOUISVILLE, Neb. — If you totally love the outdoors but, like, CANNOT function without your K-Cups and Wi-Fi, rejoice.
Glamping has come to the woods of Platte River State Park.
The park recently completed three glamping cabins, available for rental beginning Friday for $165 per night. And if you have no idea what glamping is, don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Glamping is a portmanteau, combining “glamour” and “camping.” Essentially, it’s the concept of striving to experience nature without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. All the beautiful scenery without all the gross bugs and lumpy tent floors.
The setting takes many forms. Rental website Glamping Hub lets users search for categories such as tree house, teepee, yurt, caboose, hut and igloo, among many others.
At Platte River State Park, glamping comes in the form of a two-person air-conditioned cabin surrounded by a deck with padded patio furniture built by the park supervisor.
Each of the three cabins has twin skylights, an awning, a fire pit and an indoor kitchen with a microwave and an electric range. The cabins sleep two and include a queen-sized bed that rolls out through French doors so guests can sleep beneath the stars, draped in an optional mosquito net.
The cabins come stocked with wine glasses, a cutting board, a cheese knife, a bottle opener, a s’mores kit, linens, robes, slippers and even a K-Cup coffee machine, all at no extra cost.
And yes, of course there’s Wi-Fi.
“The customer wants a little more comfort than a tent,” said Jim Swenson, parks division administrator for Nebraska Game and Parks. “We wanted to have the glamping experience, bring the outdoors in and indoors out to bring people closer to nature.”
Glamping is readily available in Nebraska, but the state is something of a latecomer to the trend, according to one of the first to offer glamping rentals in Nebraska.
Barb Slattery, who operates five rental safari tents at her vineyard, Slattery Vintage Estates in Nehawka, says glamping demand in Nebraska is huge, but supply is short.
“We booked up every bungalow for every weekend, May 1 through Nov. 1, by the end of March,” Slattery said. “They’re surprisingly popular.”
Slattery’s vineyard began offering rentals nearly a decade ago, as vineyard visitors were searching for nearby lodging. At the time, they didn’t know what glamping was — her husband found the safari tents in a hunting magazine — but soon after building their first bungalow, bookings filled up and they emphasized the glamping style.
Most of the vineyard’s glamping clientele consists of millennials and Generation Xers, she said, but she’s had customers as old as their late-70s. Even in a relatively isolated spot in Cass County, the vineyard has no trouble filling five bungalows, and she said she’s sure Platte River State Park won’t have any trouble filling theirs either.
“I hope it does well because we could always use more help satisfying these glampers,” she said. “We’re always booked, and people get mad.”
The new glamping cabins at Platte River State Park are part of the Venture Parks initiative by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. It’s a $35 million project, funded mostly by private funds, that is introducing unexpected features into four state parks along the Platte River, including Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm Park and Louisville State Recreation Area.
Most of the program’s features are complete or well underway. Earlier this year, a two-tiered spray park opened at Platte River State Park, and a zipline opened at Mahoney.
The new cabins cost about $1 million and were paid for by a donation from the Rhonda and Howard Hawks family, Swenson said. They were built on former primitive camping grounds, which have been relocated.
The three new cabins are just beyond the new spray park north of Owen Landing and Mallet Lodge. From the north-facing decks, you can peer through the trees to glimpse the Platte River.
