‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Beer Dinner
Life moves pretty fast Monday, when Alamo Drafthouse, 12750 Westport Parkway in La Vista, hosts a showing of the 1980s John Hughes film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The 7:15 p.m. showing will feature a food and drink pairing with beer from Goose Island Brewery. The menu includes chicken noodle soup, paired with Summer Hours Lager; a footlong Stoysich Chicago dog, paired with V Formation APA; and Warm Gummy Bear in My Pocket Cookies, paired with Fulton St. Coffee Ale. Tickets, $45.75, are available at drafthouse.com.
Sitcom Battle Royale Trivia
Are you caught up on your favorite sitcoms? Do you know “The One with the Morning After” or who works at Dunder-Mifflin? The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., will host an all-things sitcom trivia night from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Prizes include a $50 bar tab and soft-shell tacos.
Classics on Capitol
It’s the last chance this summer to see a free outdoor movie at The Capitol District, 1022 Capitol Ave. Bring a chair or blanket for a showing of 1990s baseball-themed movie “Angels in the Outfield” on Wednesday. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Evening Yoga in the Forest
Be surrounded by nature while you participate in a yoga class Wednesday at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Blvd. North in Bellevue. The hourlong 6 p.m. class is for all levels. A meditative walk and tea will follow. Cost is free for members or $9.50 for nonmembers. For more, go to fontenelleforest.org.
Return of the Rat Pack
Listen to songs by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford during a Rat Pack tribute ensemble concert at Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St. Musicians Aaron Shoemaker, Gooch, Michael Lyons and Logan Reising will perform Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner includes salad, garlic bread, pasta with sauces and toppings and assorted desserts. Tickets, $30, are available at omahapalazzo.ticketleap.com.
