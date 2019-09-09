69772439_10157424534273905_1712333427178471424_n

One of the dishes on the special "Hamilton" menu that V. Mertz will serve during the run of the musical in Omaha.

"Hamilton" fever is about to take over Omaha in more ways than one: V. Mertz plans to serve a special menu inspired by the musical during the show's entire run.

"Dinner at Mr. Jefferson's" will be available through Sept. 28. The meal is inspired by a famous dinner eaten by Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. 

Chef Jacob Newton will serve his own version of the meal, and sommelier Matt Brown said the wines will include some of Thomas Jefferson's favorites. Dishes on the menu include capon, which is a rooster raised specifically for eating; and boeuf a la mode, the French version of pot roast said to be a favorite of Hamilton.

The dinner is $70 a person, and the optional wine pairings are an additional $40. 

Reservations are available each evening from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; for more information, visit facebook.com/vmertzomaha.

"Hamilton: An American Musical" opens Tuesday at Omaha's Orpheum Theater and runs through Sept. 29.

