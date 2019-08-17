This year’s Tri-Faith Picnic will have more of a community feel than it has had in past years.
“It’s the first one since the congregational partners all have had buildings,” said Uroosa Jawed, communications director for the Tri-Faith Initiative, a partnership between Temple Israel, the American Muslim Institute and Countryside Community Church. The three faith groups share a campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.
Countryside, affiliated with the United Church of Christ, was the last of the three to open a building on the site when it moved in earlier this year. Each group takes turns hosting the annual picnic, and with its new church open, Countryside is this year’s host.
Since all three partners are settled in, Jawed said, Sunday’s picnic will be “more neighborly and exciting.”
It will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the commons area on the campus. Kosher hot dogs and halal burgers will be provided, and those who attend are asked to bring something to share. The picnic is open to the public.
Several activities are planned. Teens and tweens can participate in a craft meant to introduce people to the Immigrant Yarn Project, a public art installation created by immigrants and their descendants that will visit the Tri-Faith Campus later this year.
Two women from Afghanistan who have lived in Omaha for about a year also will do henna painting, and there will be a bounce house for kids. Musicians Ally Peeler and Kyle Knapp will perform.
Jawed said the event was featured in the June edition of Oprah Magazine as part of a story about national community picnics.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “They even printed a couple of our recipes.”
The goal of the event is to bring campus partners and the public together.
“The focus is creating relationships,” Jawed said. “Sharing a meal together is the best way to get close to each other.”
