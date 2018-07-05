Omaha’s namesake is in a state of cultural crisis.
The language of the Omaha Tribe has dwindled to fewer than a dozen fluent speakers, all of them of old age.
The tribe has developed education programs for the language at the K-12 and community college levels, and now a filmmaker is hoping to do her part to help the language survive.
Omaha-based director Brigitte Timmerman produced a documentary called “The Omaha Speaking,” working in partnership with Omaha tribal elder Octa Keen. The documentary was screened last week for a crowd of about 100 at the tribe’s reservation about an hour north of Omaha in Macy.
“There’s so much more to their language than just speaking it,” Timmerman said. “It’s a way of speaking to their creator and it’s a connection to their culture.
“I’ve heard from elders that say when the language dies, the culture dies.
“The only way we can do this is to show future generations. Now it’s up to them to take a step up and want to learn it and create fluent speakers.”
Timmerman is not of Native American descent. Her family ranches near the Pine Ridge Reservation. But when a friend, an Omaha Tribe member, approached her with the idea for the documentary, she felt she had to do something.
“He said, ‘We’re in a crisis, we have very few fluent speakers and we need to record these speakers before they die,’ ” she said. “How do you say no to that?”
To understand the tribe’s culture and gain the elders’ trust, she partnered with Keen, who attended nearly every interview for the documentary.
“We wanted to create awareness,” said Keen, a 76-year-old fluent speaker, who hopes the documentary will open channels for more support for education programs.
“I think when they see the documentary they’ll realize that we were trying this hard to preserve the language. I think it’ll start some new areas.”
In the tribe’s language, Omaha is spelled Umónhon, a term that means “upstream.” It’s a reference to the tribe’s migration, first west from the Ohio River Valley and then north upstream along the Missouri River.
Interviews for the documentary were filmed during an 18-month period; the one-hour documentary was recently completed.
“The Omaha Speaking” has no set release date. Before Timmerman exposed it to film festivals or distributors, she wanted to screen it for the tribe.
“It’s their message,” she said. “I wanted it to be in their words and their view.”
For more information on the film and updates concerning how to watch it, follow “The Omaha Speaking” on Facebook or visit theomahaspeaking.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.