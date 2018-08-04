With a little more than two months before the 122nd Aksarben Ball, organizers hosted two events last week announcing this year’s Royal Court.
The annual ball honors families who volunteer across the state of Nebraska and in western Iowa.
The Royal Court Brunch official introduction was July 29 at CenturyLink Center and featured the Royal Court announcement by Aksarben Ball Prime Minister Jeffrey Taxman. The court includes Princesses, Escorts, Standard Bearers, Pages and Court of Honor.
Women’s Ball Committee Chairman Christie Oberto and committee adviser Karen Nelsen greeted guests. Sheila Nelson served as Royal Court Brunch Chairman and Ellie Grace as Royal Court Brunch Assistant.
In attendance were 2017 King Gary Perkins and his wife, Carol Perkins; 2017 Queen Blair Kellner and her parents, Teresa and Kirk Kellner; and Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman Rob Reed.
Court of Honor inductees Thomas and Aileen Warren were at the brunch, and inductee Jim Pillen was unable to attend.
A pre-announcement event for families of the Princesses and Escorts was July 28 at TD Ameritrade Park. It was hosted by the Women’s Ball Committee, organized by the Royal Court Welcome Chair Judy Pritza.
The 122nd Aksarben Ball, scheduled Oct. 13 at CHI Health Center, celebrates volunteer contributions by members of the Royal Court and raises money for college scholarships awarded by the Aksarben Foundation. For more information, go to aksarben.org.
This year’s princesses are:
» Sydney Elizabeth Armstrong, daughter of Lori and Will Armstrong of Grand Island
» Alexa Noelle Barnhart, daughter of Danna and William Barnhart of Omaha
» Olivia Anne Bradford, daughter of Danielle and Dana Bradford of Omaha
» Claire Carson Bromm, daughter of Ronda and Randy Bromm of Tekamah
» Meghan Renee Caldwell, daughter of Laurie and Daniel Caldwell of Papillion
» Hannah Ann Caulkins, daughter of Carolyn and Dave Caulkins of Lincoln
» Sophie Morrissey Clark, daughter of Melanie and Fred Clark of Omaha
» Delaney Jean Coffelt, daughter of Pamela Beall Hill and Bryan Hill of Omaha
» Haley Lynn Dannehl, daughter of Stephanie and Dave Dannehl of Bertrand
» Sadie Rosemarie Denker, daughter of Julie and Lee Denker of Papillion
» Carly Catherine Fehringer, daughter of Casey and Dr. Edward Fehringer of Omaha
» Kristen Danielle Gonzales, daughter of Dawn and Paul Gonzales of Omaha
» Lasha Desiree Goodwin, daughter of LaVonya and Daniel Goodwin Jr. of Omaha
» Sara Maureen Greisch, daughter of Anne and James Greisch of Omaha
» Briana Grace Hanley, daughter of Cindy and Peter Hanley of Omaha
» Wallis Cathcart Harry, daughter of Christine and Robert Harry of Omaha
» Charlotte Elaine Hedican, daughter of Cynthia and Christopher Hedican of Omaha
» Juliann Papez Hellman, daughter of Dr. Courtney and Jason Hellman of Omaha
» Jennifer Marie Hester, daughter of Theresa and Bob Gunia of Plattsmouth
» Alexa Camille Hord, daughter of Kimberly and Stacey Hord of Omaha
» Madison Linn Huismann, daughter of Lisa and Jerry Huismann of Grand Island
» Riley Ann Hunzeker, daughter Fred Hunzeker of Omaha, and the late Teresa Hunzeker
» Kaylee Rae Jessen, daughter of Brenda and Ron Jessen of Sidney
» Caroline Anne Jetter, daughter of Anne and Matthew Jetter of Omaha
» Abaigeal McIntyre Johnson, daughter of Colleen and Mitch Johnson of Omaha
» Elisa Karen Kroeger, daughter of Jackie and Terry Kroeger of Omaha
» Hayley Noel Krumweide, daughter of Lisa and Matthew Krumweide of Omaha
» Clare Marie Leif, daughter of Lynn and Matthew Leif of York
» Bryn Peck Lohrberg, daughter of Amy Peck and Dr. John Lohrberg of Waterloo
» Molly Laurana Marie McNally, daughter of Heidi and Steven McNally of Norfolk
» Bailey Anne Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen of Omaha
» Katherine Lorraine Pallesen, daughter of Kathleen and Michael Pallesen of Omaha
» Annastasia Lynn Peterson, daughter of Martha and Daniel Peterson of Neola
» Skylar Elizabeth Ricceri, daughter of Buffy and Tom Ricceri of Omaha
» Allie Louise Richardson, daughter of Jane and Jeff Richardson of Grand Island
» Francesca Arianna Rizzo, daughter of Anne and Dr. Matthew Rizzo of Omaha
» Brynn Willow Robertson, daughter of Gail Werner-Robertson and Scott Robertson of Omaha
» Nicole Justine Russell, daughter of Heather and John Russell of Omaha
» Molly Ellen Cook Schiermeyer, daughter of Dr. Brenda and Bradford Schiermeyer of Fremont
» Kelli Rachel Schilken, daughter of Jaymie and Michael Schilken of Omaha
» Elizabeth Ann Schumacher, daughter of Ann and Mark Schumacher of Omaha
» Gabrielle Elisabeth Simon, daughter of Kim and James Simon of Omaha
» Clara Summers Stokes, daughter of Paige Duncan and Colonel Christopher Stokes of Lincoln
» Mary Katherine Stuckey, daughter of Kelley and John Stuckey of Omaha
» Johanna Lea Vasko, daughter of Jennifer and Theodore Vasko of Papillion
» Olivia Isabel Vela, daughter of Jamie Gutierrez and Sergio Mora of Bellevue and Porfirio Vela of Omaha
» Anna Suzaine Wilson, daughter of Dr. Cristin and Jessup Wilson of Valley
» Olivia Rose Wood, daughter of Christi and Gary Wood of Omaha
» Charlotte Elizabeth Wortmann, daughter of Cecilia and Thomas Wortmann of Waterloo
This year’s standard bearers are:
» Owen Joel Eddie, son of Amy and Dr. Matthew Epp and Joel Eddie
» Emaan Noor Khan, daughter of Fatima and Farhan Khan
» Josephine Kira Rutar, daughter of Jen and Chad Rutar
» Brayden Robert Schuiteman, son of Deb and Todd Schuiteman
This year’s pages can be found with this article on Omaha.com. The escorts and their parents will be listed in a future column.
Look for a special section about the coronation, with bios of this year’s honorees, in the Oct. 7 paper.
This year’s pages are:
Molly Ann Addison, daughter of Megan and Tim Addison
Marley Quinn Atlas, daughter of Stacey and Brett Atlas
Peter George Ayoub, son of Nancy Falk and Dr. Joseph Ayoub
Carson Nicholas Bartelt, son of Jennifer and Duane Bartelt
Anna Marie Bartholomew, daughter of Jennie and Carl Bartholomew
Elizabeth Anne Benson, daughter of Jennifer Patten Benson and Timothy Benson
Harper Grace Bickford, daughter of Allison and Davin Bickford
Andrew Thomas Blair, son of Abby and Mark Blair
Olivia Anne Bryant, daughter of Erica and Aaron Bryant
Aven Renee Buda, daughter of Jennifer and Tony Buda
Cloie Ann Clark, daughter of Kerry and Timothy Clark
Collin Michael Degan, son of Jaime and Michael Degan
Louise Elizabeth Dietrich, daughter of Jill and Dr. Mark Dietrich
Grant Michael Dombrowski, son of Shannon and James Dombrowski
Charlotte Grace Dugger, daughter of Emily and Steven Dugger
Olivia Claire Enenbach, daughter of Dr. Laura and Matthew Enenbach
Emilia Ann Espejo, daughter of Laura and Tony Espejo
Maura Marsh Fay, daughter of Adrienne and Patrick Fay
Jacob Michael Feilmeier, son of Jessica and Dr. Michael Feilmeier
Soren Charles Frahm, son of Lexie and Shane Frahm
Lauren Elizabeth Hagstrom, daughter of Lisa Frey Hagstrom and Michael Hagstrom
Graham Floyd Harry, son of Kellie and William Harry
Lily Ann Hefflinger, daughter of Kim and Joe Hefflinger
Charlotte Rose Hegarty, daughter of Melissa and Doug Hegarty
Duncan Graham Henning, son of Paige Duncan and Dr. Jonathan Henning
Harrison Wesley Hite, son of Shannon and Dr. Joshua Hite
Molly Adare Horgan, daughter of Ashley and Clark Horgan
Barrett Sophia Houghton, daughter of Kelly and Dan Houghton
Charles Ramsay Jeffreys, son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys
Henry Laughlin Jeffreys, son of Kelly and Jason Jeffreys
Katharine Grace Karnes, daughter of Kristine and Senator David Karnes
Nicholas Andrew Krehbiel, son of Kara and Dr. Kyle Krehbiel
Anthony James LaPuzza, son of Amanda and Mark LaPuzza
Chase Nelson Lewis, son of Kristin and Charles Lewis
William John Marshall, son of Andrea and John Marshall III
Ella Claire McMahon, daughter of Ashley and Dr. Matthew McMahon
Charles Bixby Oakes, son of Dr. Meghan and Thomas Oakes
Caroline Elizabeth Petsick, daughter of Adrienne and Joe Petsick
Charles Michael Potthoff, son of Dr. Meghan and Mike Potthoff
Reese Margaret Redding, daughter of Brittni and Chad Redding
Charlotte Kay Regan, daughter of Melissa and Patrick Regan
Thomas John-Lewis Rogers, son of Jill Thomsen and Michael Rogers
Davis Edward Schulte, son of Christine and Dr. Thomas Schulte
Camden Phillip Siner, son of Colette and Quinn Siner
Gavin Donald Siner, son of Colette and Quinn Siner
Clara Jean Stalnaker, daughter Debra and John Stalnaker
Taylor Marcus Tauber, son of Kari and Brandon Tauber
Joseph Maximillian Vasko, son of Jennifer and Joseph Vasko
Charles Alexander Walenz, son of Dr. Elizabeth and Steven Walenz
Beau McCulloch Walker, son of Haley and Jamie Walker
Evelynne Rose Ward, daughter of Janelle and Dr. Brian Ward
Cicely Nadine Willis, daughter of Kristie and Sherman Willis
Alexander Lawrence Yale, son of Sarah and Adam Yale
Sidney Lynn Ziemba, daughter of Jamie and Jeff Ziemba
ON THE CALENDAR
MONDAY
Swing with Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Roncalli Catholic, Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N. 202nd St., $150, roncallicatholic.org/rchs-events/swing-with-pride or 402-571-7670.
AUG. 14
Keynote Luncheon, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St., $100, rmhcomaha.org/keynote.
If you have news for Around and About, send it to aroundandabout@owh.com. For more information, contact Kate Malott at kate.malott@owh.com or 402-444-1149.
