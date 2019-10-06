I’d guess that at least every other person reading this column did, at one time as a child, carry home some animal that he or she wouldn’t be able to keep. Here’s Connie Wanek, who lives in New Mexico, remembering her son in just such a moment. Connie’s most recent book is a collection of her “Mrs. God” poems called “Consider the Lilies,” published by Will o’ the Wisp Books.

Rain Changing to Snow

He came home from middle school

with a wet kitten tucked inside

his black leather jacket.

He’d found it shivering in the tall grass

flattened by rain.

It could only belong to him

for fifteen minutes

and it understood that, I think.

Though just a few weeks old,

already it expected disappointment.

Yet it began to purr,

this scrap of cloud-gray fur,

as he drew it forth to show me.

Castaway (its name

he said), so lonely and hungry

after the shipwreck of

another day at school.

