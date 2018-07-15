I live in Nebraska, out in the country where summers have two seasons, ticks and chiggers, and both the ticks and chiggers like nothing better than a sip of me. So how could I resist seeing what a tick might have to say for itself? Here’s a poem by Jim Zimmerman, who lives in Pleasantville, New York, which when the ticks are hungry may not be so Pleasantville. His most recent book of poems is “Family Cookout” (The Comstock Review).

Listen to the Deer Tick Sing

I wait for you to come

to brush your shoe against

the blade of grass I’m sitting on

touch me with your hand

as you reach for one last

violet to take home

or pick up a worm to place

gracefully in the garden

even better if you lie

on a hillside to watch the sunset

or breathe in stars

I will feel your warmth, bury

my head next to that freckle

on your calf, that hair

on your forearm, or just behind

the lobe of your left ear

I promise not to take too much

blood into my swelling body

only what I think I need

and I will never

let you know I am here

though I will love you

deeply

Poem copyright ©2017 by James K. Zimmerman, “Listen to the Deer Tick Sing.” Poem reprinted by permission of James K. Zimmerman.

