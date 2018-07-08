Jehanne Dubrow’s most recent book is “Dots & Dashes,” from Southern Illinois University Press. Her husband is a naval officer, and she’s written some very fine poetry about military life. Here’s a poem that plays upon the unlikely intersection of weaponry and chocolate. Jehanne Dubrow lives and works in Texas.

From the Pentagon

He brings me chocolate from the Pentagon,

dark chocolates shaped like tanks and fighter jets,

milk chocolate tomahawks, a bonbon

like a kirsch grenade, mint chocolate bayonets.

He brings me chocolate ships, a submarine

descending in a chocolate sea, a drone

unmanned and filled with hazelnut praline.

He brings me cocoa powder, like chocolate blown

to bits. Or chocolate squares of pepper heat.

Or if perhaps we’ve fought, he brings a box

of truffles home, missiles of semisweet

dissolving on the tongue. He brings me Glocks

and chocolate mines, a tiny transport plane,

a bomb that looks delicious in its cellophane.

