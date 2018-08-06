Antwuan Bradshaw would’ve been in a pickle if there had been a cook-off at the first Taste of North Omaha.
“Everything I’ve tried has been really good — that it’s hard to say what’s the best,” Bradshaw said Sunday inside the Hope Center for Kids near 20th and Burdette Streets. “I may have to go back three or four times.”
Bradshaw, 37, praised the Senegalese dishes being served up by Amina Fall, a 28-year-old woman who came to the U.S. 19 years ago from Senegal in West Africa. Bradshaw, who operates Peace & Progress Medallions, had little trouble devouring a plate of crab rolls and jollof rice from Fall’s pop-up restaurant, Ami’s Kitchen.
Five food vendors participated, along with a number of craft vendors. The event originally had been scheduled for June.
Event organizer Malcolm Tiller, 40, of Omaha, said he’s confident that the event will expand next year.
“Next year, we will have a lot more food to choose from,” Tiller said. “Growing up in north Omaha, I got to try so many great places to eat. We want people to find out how many treasures there are in this city. This is a really positive event that can help eliminate the stigma that the only thing you will find in north Omaha is violence.”
Dressed in a colorful Senegalese cap and apron, Amina Fall said she plans to share that message when she takes her food to Omaha’s Soul Food and Music Festival later this month and Junkstock: Harvest Edition in September in Waterloo. An accountant by day, the University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate was encouraged by her friends to start selling the dishes they loved.
“I’ve just been doing this about a year, but someday, I would like to open a restaurant,” she said. “I am very excited and very happy about all that’s going on right now. It’s really looking up for this (north Omaha) community.”
Omahan Rachel Curtis, 32, is another pop-up cook who dreams of a brick-and-mortar business. Under the name RaeRay’s Soul Food Kitchen, Curtis served up delights such as shrimp gumbo, fried chicken, yams, cornbread, stuffing and mac and cheese.
The recipes come from her grandmother and other cooks whom she admires. She began selling her delicious wares at area events in October.
“I’ve been doing a lot of catering to the elderly and community centers,” Curtis said. “I get a lot of my ideas from watching my grandma and other people.”
Big Mama’s Kitchen & Catering was one of the vendors that needed no introduction. Its pecan pie ice cream delighted Chakakan Spearman, who brought along her 10-year-old son, Javon . She also raved about the hibiscus punch from Ami’s Kitchen.
“Everything is great, but this pecan pie ice cream is the big thing,” Spearman said. “A surprise was this hibiscus punch. I was skeptical at first because I didn’t know what to think. It’s sweet, but it’s so good.”
Javon Spearman studiously worked on several crab rolls from Ami’s Kitchen. It didn’t take long for the young fellow to wolf them down.
His verdict?
“They are good. Good!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.