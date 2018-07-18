Sweet corn season is upon us. Although it’s the most wonderful time of the year (for corn lovers), any Nebraskan or Iowan will tell you sweet corn can be rather messy to eat. Don’t make it a job to eat corn on the cob. Try one of these utensils and tools to make eating corn a littler simpler this summer.
Corn Grilling Basket
Brand: Charcoal Companion
$9.97, Home Depot
Skip the boiling water. Cook corn on the cob over the grill with this non-stick corn basket. It holds four ears of corn, has a rosewood handle and can adjust to fit any corn length. A high, dry heat intensifies the natural sweetness of corn and creates a slight smoky flavor. The basket works well on a conventional grill or over a campfire.
Corn Butterer
Brand: Tovolo
$9.95, Williams Sonoma
Corn and butter go together like mashed potatoes and gravy. Butter corn and keep your hands clean with this butter tool. This silicone sleeve holds a stick of butter and spreads it on evenly without waste. Easily store the butter in the refrigerator with the included cap.
Corn Holders
Brand: Charcoal Companion
$3.99, At Home
What’s an ear of corn without corn holders? These stainless steel cow prongs plug into the end of the corn and provide a secure grip, perfect for barbecues, parties and tailgates.
Corn Stripper
Brand: Estink
$15.88, Walmart
So, you picked and shucked corn. Now, put an ear of corn inside this plastic tube, push down on the handle and see kernels of corn peeled from the cob.
Corn Dish
Brand: Crate and Barrel
$2.95, Crate and Barrel
Serve guests a steaming ear of corn on its own separate, butter-friendly plate. The yellow kernel surface stoneware can hold any ear of corn and plenty of melted butter. It’s dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe, too.
Corn Zipper
Brand: Kuhn Rikon
$11.99, Bed, Bath and Beyond
With this corn zipper, remove several rows of kernels at once, quickly and safely. Grab the handle and slice kernels on the cob with a stainless steel blade. Add cut corn to summer salads, soups and salsas.
