Tired of grilling the same old hamburgers and brats? Don’t forget the vegetables.
Vegetables add color, flavor and nutrients to an ordinary summer cookout, said Whitney Hemmer, a Fareway Stores registered dietitian.
Vegetables can be cooked two ways: over direct heat or in an aluminum foil packet placed over direct heat.
“Don’t shift the vegetables too frequently once they’ve been placed on the hot grill,” she said.
The key to getting those great grill marks is to flip once, so they’re tender and lightly charred all over.
To season the veggies, begin with the basics: olive oil, salt and pepper. From there, experiment with dried herbs and spices, which add more flavor to food than fresh herbs.
“I like to start simple,” Hemmer said. “Under season when you cook vegetables, because you can season them again when you’re done. You can always add more, but you can’t take any seasoning away.”
Hemmer’s current go-to seasonings are thyme and garlic.
Here are five of the best summer vegetables for grilling.
Asparagus
Grill asparagus spears for about 8 minutes over medium, direct heat.
If using a foil pack, finish the cooking process by removing and placing asparagus directly on grill surface for texture and char.
Serve asparagus as a side to a protein, such as sirloin, chicken or salmon.
Bell peppers
Grill whole yellow, red, green or orange bell peppers for about 8 to 10 minutes over medium heat.
Peppers can be cooked whole, halved, sliced and placed in foil, or quartered and put on a kebab. Grilling time decreases for cut peppers.
Serve peppers with other grilled vegetables or make a stuffed pepper entree.
Mushrooms
Grill whole mushrooms for about 7 to 10 minutes over medium heat.
“Whole mushrooms are my favorite, because they work really well on a skewer or by themselves,” Hemmer said.
Serve mushrooms as a standalone side dish or mixed with other grilled vegetables.
Summer squash
Grill sliced yellow squash and zucchini for about 7 minutes over medium heat.
Squash can also be sliced and cooked in a foil packet.
Use as a side dish with onions, potatoes and herbs.
Corn
Hemmer’s favorite vegetable to grill is corn on the cob.
Grill corn on the cob, with husks removed, for about 15 to 20 minutes over medium, direct heat.
Place the corn on the grill, close the grill cover. Open the cover to turn every 5 minutes, or until kernels are tender.
Use corn on the cob as a standalone dish, adding butter and spices, or remove kernels from husks and add to a salad.
3 tips for successful grilling
» Sticking. Spray a cold grill grate with cooking spray to prevent vegetables from sticking (never use spray oil on a heated grill as it’s flammable), or make a foil packet out of aluminium foil, Hemmer said. Move the packet to the top rack of the grill if it’s done before meat is cooked. Also, spray the interior of aluminium foil with cooking spray. If you flip over a packet, then the vegetables won’t stick inside.
» Moving. Keep an eye on your vegetables. If the food has become tender, it’s time to move it. Remove from heat — place on a plate or onto a higher rack, away from direct heat. If you open a foil packet before cooking is done, transfer food directly onto the grill.
» Timing. Each vegetable varies in size and texture, so each requires a different amount of time on the grill. With foil packets, err on the side of under cooking, Hemmer said. Grilling with foil cooks food faster and creates two simultaneous cooking methods: direct high heat and steaming.
Sweet corn seasonings
For adventurous Nebraskans, there’s more to corn than salt and pepper. Here are four styles Hemmer suggests sprinkling on your corn just before eating.
Cajun
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon paprika
¾ teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Sweet BBQ
¼ cup BBQ sauce
1 teaspoon onion powder
2 tablespoons honey
Street Corn
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 lime, zested and juiced
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup Parmesan cheese
Tomato Basil
2 tomatoes, finely minced
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.