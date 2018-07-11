Make desserts on a stick the hit of your next barbecue. • We’re talking kebab-style cooking on the grill, with the likes of whole fresh strawberries and cubes of angel food cake, toasted golden and served with a side of whipped topping for dipping. Sections of cantaloupe, honeydew, peaches, nectarines (and any other firm fruit) on a skewer are warmed through in minutes. Serve with a yogurt dip and you have a mini cream pie without the crust • Most grilled fruit recipes are easily customized, so have fun mixing and matching your flavors to take advantage of whatever fruits are in season. Here are three recipes to get you started. Each falls into the category of “fast and fabulous.” Happy grilling!
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake Kebabs
1 pint fresh strawberries, stems removed (cut large strawberries in half if needed)
½ angel food cake
3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
Freshly whipped cream (or store-bought whipped topping)
8 wooden skewers
Soak skewers in water for 15 minutes; remove and pat dry. Spray grill rack with nonstick spray. Heat to medium heat.
Cut angel food cake into 1½-inch cubes. Brush each cube lightly with sweetened condensed milk. (This keeps the cake from drying out and gives a nice sweet crust on the outside.) Thread skewers with alternating strawberries and cake cubes.
Place on hot grill rack and turn every 30 seconds or so until all sides get grill marks.
Serve immediately with dipping cream.
Source: tasteofhome.com
Skewered Cantaloupe
1 cantaloupe peeled, seeded and cubed
¼ cup butter
½ cup honey
1/3 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
6 skewers
Heat grill for medium heat.
Thread the cantaloupe chunks onto skewers.
In a small saucepan, heat butter with honey until melted. Stir in mint. Brush cantaloupe with honey mixture.
Lightly oil grate. Grill skewers 4 to 6 minutes, turning to brown all sides. Serve with remaining sauce. Add a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Source: Allrecipes.com
Citrus-Glazed Fruit Kebabs With Honey-Yogurt Dip
¾ cup packed light brown sugar
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup fresh peach wedges
1 cup cubed fresh pineapple
1 cup cubed fresh peeled mango
½ cup fresh nectarine wedges
8 wooden skewers
Honey-yogurt dip
1 cup plain yogurt
3 tablespoons honey
½ teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoon chopped pistachios for garnish
In a small saucepan over medium heat, whisk together brown sugar, lime juice and cinnamon until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and set aside.
Thread the fruit alternately onto pre-soaked wooden skewers. Place the kebabs on a large platter and brush with half of the brown sugar glaze.
Heat the grill to medium-low heat. Lightly oil the grill and cook the kebabs for 5 to 10 minutes, turning once and basting frequently with the reserved glaze.
Meanwhile, make the dip by stirring together the yogurt, honey and cinnamon in a medium bowl until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Garnish the dipping sauce with the chopped pistachios just before serving.
Source: Tara Ballantyne/Styleathome.com
