What’s the spice of life? Fresh herbs in everyday cooking.
Terra and Matt Hall grow their own culinary herbs, organic vegetables and flowers for sale at Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market and Aksarben Village. Their Rhizosphere Farm near Missouri Valley also provides fresh ingredients to local restaurants (Kitchen Table, Block 16 and Dante among them). So who better to give us a primer on growing herbs at home?
Most culinary herbs are low maintenance and grow fairly easily in the Midwest, Terra says. Rhizosphere’s most popular sellers are basil and cilantro. But oregano and chives are the easiest to grow, especially for novices.
All you need to get started, she says, is a sunny spot and a bed or container with well-drained soil.
If you only have space for a windowsill garden, basil and rosemary are good choices, Terra says. She recommends using a well-drained potting mix, and starting with new plants from seed or healthy cuttings or divisions from established plants.
Basil and parsley are annuals, which means they’re one-season wonders. Mint, oregano, thyme, chives, rosemary and sage, on the other hand, are perennial herbs. Terra calls them “cut-and-come-again” marvels because you can enjoy them season after season.
Here’s what you need to know to put a fresh crop of herbs to work in your favorite dishes.
ANNUAL HERBS
Annuals die in winter and should be harvested before the fall frost. A growing tip (that applies to perennial herbs too): Too much heat or moisure can open the door to fungus or disease. If herbs begin to look brown or wilted, adjust your care routine.
Basil
Basil has a subtly peppery and slightly sweet aromatic flavor. It’s best added to dishes at the end of cooking. Heat removes the flavor and if cooked too long can result in bitterness. You can harvest basil plants over and over.
» Grows best in heat, sunlight and greenhouse environments; susceptible in late summer to fungus.
» Pairs well with tomatoes, peppers and eggplant; combines well with lemon thyme, parsley, chives and garlic. A staple ingredient in Italian, Mediterranean, Thai and Vietnamese cuisines. Great added to pesto, bruschetta, leafy salads and salad dressings.
Cilantro
Cilantro has gentle leaves that are best raw or added near the end of cooking to maintain flavor and texture. When preparing cilantro, separate the leaves from the stems and only use the leaves. Cilantro is easy to grow and can thrive in small pots on a sunny windowsill.
» Grows best in cool, moist conditions. Flowers rapidly in hot weather and requires flowers to be cut.
» Use in tacos and cilantro rice. Pairs well with carrots, cucumber, avocado, chicken and other poultry. Combines well with garlic, ginger and lemongrass. A staple ingredient in Mexican, Asian and Indian cuisines. Use fresh cilantro leaves as a topping or garnish for soups and salads.
Dill
Dill has a fennel and celery flavor and a sweet fragrance. It tends to like cooler weather and can take awhile to germinate. Dill is prone to flowering in hot temperature, so water regularly. Its thin leaves grow in clusters and need shelter from strong winds.
» Refrain from trimming more than half of the leaves at once.
» Use in sauces and dressings. Pairs well with seafood, potatoes and cucumbers. Combines well with sour cream, yogurt and cheese. It is a staple in European and Middle East cuisines. Fresh dill leaves are great in salads with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and pickled vegetables.
Parsley
Parsley has a robust, earthy, bitter flavor and adds balance to savory dishes. It doesn’t hold up well with heat, and is best added at the end of cooking.
» Prolific; lasts the whole season.
» Use in pasta sauces and chimichurri. Pairs well with meat, potato and pasta dishes, vegetables, rice and herb butters. It is a staple in a variety of cuisines, including Mediterranean and European.
» Best added to a dish near the end of cooking or as fresh garnish for salads and sandwiches immediately before serving.
PERENNIAL HERBS
Perennial herbs sprout in spring, die in winter and return the next growing season, often spreading in the garden. They tend to require a little fertilizer each year.
Chives
Green chives are a close relative of onions, garlic, leeks and scallions. Add chives to an egg dish or the top of a warm casserole or mix into a cold salad.
Oregano
Oregano, with its purple flowers, has a slightly bitter taste and a warm aromatic scent. The leaves can be more flavorful dried than fresh. Oregano is widely used in Italian cuisine, pizza, pesto and bruschetta.
Sage
Sage has a warm, pine-like flavor and a fragrant aroma. Chopped leaves flavor salads, pickles and cheese. Sage pairs well with fall crops, such as acorn and butternut squash, potatoes and roasted vegetables. Use it to enhance pork, lamb and sausage. Pairs well as garnish for soups, cheeses and pickles.
Thyme
Thyme is an aromatic shrub with a lemony clover flavor and caraway fragrance. It pairs well with lamb, veal and tomatoes, and is commonly used in fish sauces, chowders and soups.
Tarragon
Terragon has narrow leaves with a dominant, distinct sweet licorice flavor. It pairs well with seafood, artichokes, poultry and most vegetables, and is commonly used in Béarnaise sauce.
Herbed Salmon and Salad
Serves 4
Salmon
Four 6-ounce salmon fillets
5 scallions, white and light green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces
⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons fresh dill sprigs
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
½ teaspoon coarse or kosher salt, plus more to taste
Salad
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt, to taste
6 cups baby salad mix
½ cup whole fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup sliced chives
Heat the oven to 300 F. Spray a baking pan with nonstick spray, or lightly oil the pan. Place the salmon fillets in the pan.
In a small food processor, blend together the scallions, 1/3 cup olive oil, dill, ¼ cup parsley leaves, and ½ teaspoon salt. Spread the mixture over the salmon, and bake for about 16 to 18 minutes, until the salmon is barely cooked through and flakes easily. Let cool for a few minutes in the pan.
For the salad, in a large bowl, mix together the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, plus salt to taste. Add the lettuces, ½ cup parsley leaves and chives, and toss. Divide the salad between 4 plates and place a piece of salmon atop each pile of greens, removing the skin if you wish. Serve while the salmon is warm, or at room temperature if you prefer.
Nutrition information per serving: 483 calories, 292 calories from fat; 33 g fat; 106 mg cholesterol; 384 mg sodium; 6 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 39 g protein.
By Katie Workman, the Associated Press
