Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian sports a Benson Beer Fest T-Shirt while enjoying himself with wife Serena Williams in Venice, Italy.

Gee, it must be nice to be fabulously wealthy. 

This weekend, tennis superstar Serena Williams was craving Italian food. So, in a gesture ripped right out of a romcom, Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, planned an impromptu date in Venice, Italy. 

The Internet predictably swooned

"Fine," you might be thinking to yourself. "But why is an Omaha newspaper taking note of this?"

Ohanian, who posted photos of the couple sipping wine and taking a ride on a gondola, wore a 2017 Benson Beer Fest T-Shirt for the occasion.

He seems to be fond of the shirt, having posted another photo of himself wearing it earlier this month. 

Ohanian appears to have attended the 2017 festival. In June of that year, he posted a photo of the marquee at Benson's The Waiting Room Lounge on Instagram.

 

Omaha, Nebraska.

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

"Getting visibility for something you love and care about is extremely rewarding and cool," said Jon Tvrdik, co-owner of Krug Park and one of the organizers of the festival.

Tvrdik designed the shirt, which was printed by Omaha's Ink Tank Merch.

"On a personal level, it was cool to see my shirt on that large of a stage," Tvrdik said. "It makes you happy to be bringing an Omaha homegrown cultural artifact to a larger audience ... letting people know there is cool stuff in Omaha."

The beer festival, held each summer near 62nd and Maple Streets, features appearances from dozens of local and national breweries. This year's festival was June 2.

Ohanian and Williams married in November 2017. In September of that year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. 

Blake is a features reporter for The World-Herald. Bylines include skydiving, log rolling, beer, forgotten grottoes, severed limbs, endangered goats, outhouses... Follow him on Twitter @BlakeUrsch_OWH. Phone: 402-444-3131.

