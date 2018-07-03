Gordon Mueller poses for a portrait in front of his bed and breakfast, Oft’s Bed & Breakfast in Bennington. Mueller’s family has lived in Bennington for generations. His bed and breakfast was his great-grandparents’ farmhouse.
The deed to the land that Gordon Mueller's great-grandparents bought for their farmhouse, which is now Oft's Bed & Breakfast in Bennington, hangs in the home's second floor hallway. Mueller's family has lived in Bennington for generations.
Looking south to north, Bennington sits surrounded by farm fields, but surburban growth encroaches. Development in and around Bennington has some people living there wondering if the town is losing its country charm.
Gordon Mueller has a collection of historical documents and pictures in a hall at his bed and breakfast. Mueller, whose great-grandparents farmed in Bennington, lost part of the family farm to eminent domain as the school district grew.
Gordon Mueller poses for a portrait in front of his bed and breakfast, Oft’s Bed & Breakfast in Bennington. Mueller’s family has lived in Bennington for generations. His bed and breakfast was his great-grandparents’ farmhouse.
The deed to the land that Gordon Mueller's great-grandparents bought for their farmhouse, which is now Oft's Bed & Breakfast in Bennington, hangs in the home's second floor hallway. Mueller's family has lived in Bennington for generations.
Looking south to north, Bennington sits surrounded by farm fields, but surburban growth encroaches. Development in and around Bennington has some people living there wondering if the town is losing its country charm.
Gordon Mueller has a collection of historical documents and pictures in a hall at his bed and breakfast. Mueller, whose great-grandparents farmed in Bennington, lost part of the family farm to eminent domain as the school district grew.
A ring of terraced farmland surrounds Bennington like a moat. But look to the southern horizon, and you can see the rooftops of Omaha’s urban sprawl creeping northward.
As once happened for Florence, Benson, Irvington and a handful of other small towns, the buffer between Omaha and Bennington is disappearing. Families are flocking to the outskirts of town, building homes in brand new neighborhoods with brand new schools in the Bennington school district.
Since 2000, K-12 enrollment in the Bennington Public Schools has more than quadrupled, with the number of students now easily eclipsing the city’s population of 1,500. In the past decade, almost 3,000 new homes have been built in the district, almost quadrupling the number of homes there in 2006.
“You go, ‘By God, what’s happening? Where are all these people coming from?’ ” said Bennington native Gordon Mueller, the town’s former volunteer mayor.
That kind of growth threatens to change what it means to be “from Bennington.” It also leaves longtime residents wondering what might come next.
Bennington is in Douglas County and has a population of fewer than 10,000. On the surface, that qualifies it for annexation by Omaha, like Millard and Elkhorn before it. But that kind of talk isn’t likely until more businesses come to cater to newcomers, the town’s volunteer mayor said.
“It doesn’t make any financial sense in the near term for Omaha to annex Bennington,” Mayor Matt John said. “We do not have any significant sales tax revenue to speak of. We don’t have that cash cow readily available and attractive to Omaha.”
Annexation may make more sense for Omaha down the line, John said, as new developments pay down debts and more businesses come. The mayor said he doesn’t anticipate that annexation will happen in the next decade.
Even so, the small-town feel of Bennington is changing.
Watch the growth of Bennington from above
Some see Bennington’s newcomers as a promise of money for new schools and city amenities — the city has built a new fire station and library already — and as fresh faces excited about living in Bennington. Others worry that waves of suburban outsiders will erode the town’s personality and character.
“You have a lot of people from Omaha who are just rude as hell,” said Heather Delapoer-Baker, a 42-year-old who has lived in Bennington all her life. “All these people moving into town want their kids to go to a small school. It ain’t small anymore.”
Bennington’s population has grown 163 percent since 2000 to about 1,500 residents. But development outside the city limits has come even faster, swelling the district’s K-12 enrollment from less than 600 in 2000 to more than 2,500 today.
At the turn of the millennium, Bennington had one school for students grades K-12. Now it has three elementary schools alone, with a fourth on the way, as well as newly built middle and high schools. Bond issues to accommodate population growth have raised property taxes substantially.
Delapoer-Baker says the district’s growth is pricing out its longest-tenured residents. If taxes continue to rise, she said, she’ll leave the block she grew up on and find a new town for the first time in her life.
But not all of old Bennington hates new Bennington.
“I like the new growth,” said Diane West, a member of the Bennington Women’s Club who has lived in town since 1980. “You used to know everybody, but that’s OK, it’s changing.”
Bennington Public Schools Superintendent Terry Haack has been down this road before. He was a high school principal in Elkhorn in the years prior to its annexation by Omaha. Now, after 14 years in Bennington, he said he’s seeing much of the same happen here.
“Bennington for decades was a Class C, one-building school system,” he said. “Families knew each other for many, many years, being friends or relatives. Now, one-third of our student population (has lived) two years or less in the Bennington Public Schools system. Everybody, to a certain extent, is new.”
Young families are filling neighborhoods like Pine Creek at 156th and State Streets, where almost all the lots in the subdivision are taken. Pine Creek Elementary, in that neighborhood, became the district’s second elementary school when it opened in 2009.
“The folks in our neighborhood align with Bennington because of the school,” said Nick Schulz, president of the neighborhood’s homeowners association. “They look at the town as an asset, they like the small-town feel.
“Our kids can walk to school, but then we can run five to 10 minutes into Omaha to get everything we need from a shopping standpoint. On the flip side, we can also go five minutes north into Bennington and go to the watering hole at the Warehouse and patronize those businesses.”
Bennington was once a self-reliant town with twin grocery stores and a lumberyard. Now most people venture into Omaha for those things. But there are still a few small businesses and bars — like a Runza and a Cubby’s — where some of the old-timers meet around what they call the “roundtable of wisdom.”
Mueller, the former mayor, is one of them.
Mueller’s great-grandparents farmed in Bennington, and he was born here. Now, in semiretirement, he operates his great-grandparents’ retirement estate as a bed and breakfast.
As the school district expanded, he lost part of the family farm in a negotiated sale with the district to build a middle school. Another chunk went to build infrastructure.
Losing the farm, he says, is inevitable. With property taxes so high, he says farming the land isn’t likely to be very profitable, anyway. Eventually, he figures that it’ll be taken over or sold off for development.
He misses old Bennington. But is new Bennington a bad thing?
“Whether it’s good or not depends on whether you’re the one being trampled or doing the trampling,” he said. “It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just progress.”
The century-old farm at 162nd and Fort Streets, which has evolved into mostly rental space for a landscaper, car fanciers and storage-seekers, is at risk. Omaha officials want the operations shut down, citing concerns with permits, zoning, life safety. READ MORE.
Rising southeast of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue is a six-story mostly residential structure with ground-floor commercial bays. Capitol Place, as the $27 million project is called, is the dream of two former city officials who are shedding a suburban lifestyle to help build Omaha’s downtown central business district. READ MORE.
Omaha-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions helped refine a project it thinks will target an unmet demand in the west Omaha area. Ravello 192, as it’s called, is planned as a sprawling 11-building town house development offering private entrances and garages for each of the 118 rental residences. READ MORE.
The Rohwer family is one of the last farm families on 204th Street, one of the final few trying to straddle the fuzzy line between this area’s rural past and suburban present. "My life is farming," said Alan Rohwer. "My life is this land." READ MORE.
Omaha’s movers and shakers, with more than half the funds pledged privately, are forging ahead with a $290 million proposal to breathe new life into the city’s downtown riverfront. A conceptual master plan calls for adding spacious lawns for events, a Farnam Street walking promenade that stretches past Eighth Street to the river, a ribbon-shaped rink for ice skating and rollerblading, a water plaza where kids can play and splash, and a dog park. READ MORE.
Alvine Engineering is settling into a new home at 12th and Cass Streets, about four blocks north of the 127-year-old digs it had been in for three decades. The facility marks the first corporate headquarters to be constructed in that downtown area since 2013 when a $44 million, 130,500-square-foot facility at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was built for grain-trader Gavilon. READ MORE.
The 30 Metro residential and retail complex brings a five-story, $20 million investment to North 30th and Fort Streets. The building includes 110 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial bays — and the Icona, a sculpture that stands near the entrance to the 113,000-square-foot complex. READ MORE.
NuStyle Development is poised to convert another downtown Omaha building into housing — replacing much of the Wells Fargo Bank center at 1919 Douglas St. with about 200 apartments and indoor parking. READ MORE.
Officials continue to move closer to developing Lot B, an 8-acre piece of downtown real estate near the CenturyLink Center. Plans calls for a $125 million mixed-use development with restaurants, stores, apartments, open spaces and possibly another hotel. READ MORE.
A company that builds senior living communities has staked out an 8-acre spot on Omaha’s sprawling West Farm development. The Avamere Family of Companies, based in the Portland, Oregon, area plans an $84 million project featuring a pair of upscale residential structures with independent senior living, assisted living and memory care units spanning 325,000 square feet. READ MORE.
A growing Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group is revving up with a new corporate headquarters to be built northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road, near three dealership structures the company currently has under construction. READ MORE.
A familiar Old Market warehouse — the 133-year-old Woolworth building — is now 44 residences. The homes were carved out of the top three floors of the five-story structure on the northeast corner of 12th and Howard Streets. READ MORE.
The 130-year-old St. Agnes Catholic Church and related buildings appear headed for the same fate as a few other Omaha parishes in the past few years: The campus at 23rd and Q Streets has been sold to a developer who expects to replace it with rental housing. READ MORE.
The century-old farm at 162nd and Fort Streets, which has evolved into mostly rental space for a landscaper, car fanciers and storage-seekers, is at risk. Omaha officials want the operations shut down, citing concerns with permits, zoning, life safety. READ MORE.
Rising southeast of 10th Street and Capitol Avenue is a six-story mostly residential structure with ground-floor commercial bays. Capitol Place, as the $27 million project is called, is the dream of two former city officials who are shedding a suburban lifestyle to help build Omaha’s downtown central business district. READ MORE.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha-based Metonic Real Estate Solutions helped refine a project it thinks will target an unmet demand in the west Omaha area. Ravello 192, as it’s called, is planned as a sprawling 11-building town house development offering private entrances and garages for each of the 118 rental residences. READ MORE.
The Rohwer family is one of the last farm families on 204th Street, one of the final few trying to straddle the fuzzy line between this area’s rural past and suburban present. "My life is farming," said Alan Rohwer. "My life is this land." READ MORE.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha’s movers and shakers, with more than half the funds pledged privately, are forging ahead with a $290 million proposal to breathe new life into the city’s downtown riverfront. A conceptual master plan calls for adding spacious lawns for events, a Farnam Street walking promenade that stretches past Eighth Street to the river, a ribbon-shaped rink for ice skating and rollerblading, a water plaza where kids can play and splash, and a dog park. READ MORE.
Alvine Engineering is settling into a new home at 12th and Cass Streets, about four blocks north of the 127-year-old digs it had been in for three decades. The facility marks the first corporate headquarters to be constructed in that downtown area since 2013 when a $44 million, 130,500-square-foot facility at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue was built for grain-trader Gavilon. READ MORE.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Intercultural Senior Center is building a 22,000-square-foot facility at 5545 Center St. Construction on the $6.2 million project is expected to be done by 2019. READ MORE.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska plans to move its health clinic and administrative offices from South Omaha to the vacant former Infogroup headquarters campus near 84th and Q Streets. READ MORE.
The 30 Metro residential and retail complex brings a five-story, $20 million investment to North 30th and Fort Streets. The building includes 110 apartments, 12,000 square feet of commercial bays — and the Icona, a sculpture that stands near the entrance to the 113,000-square-foot complex. READ MORE.
NuStyle Development is poised to convert another downtown Omaha building into housing — replacing much of the Wells Fargo Bank center at 1919 Douglas St. with about 200 apartments and indoor parking. READ MORE.
Officials continue to move closer to developing Lot B, an 8-acre piece of downtown real estate near the CenturyLink Center. Plans calls for a $125 million mixed-use development with restaurants, stores, apartments, open spaces and possibly another hotel. READ MORE.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The former Creighton University Medical Center is becoming the state's largest single structure of market-rate apartments, near 30th and Cuming. READ MORE.
ALLEY POYNER MACCHIETTO ARCHITECTURE
A company that builds senior living communities has staked out an 8-acre spot on Omaha’s sprawling West Farm development. The Avamere Family of Companies, based in the Portland, Oregon, area plans an $84 million project featuring a pair of upscale residential structures with independent senior living, assisted living and memory care units spanning 325,000 square feet. READ MORE.
A growing Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group is revving up with a new corporate headquarters to be built northwest of 168th Street and West Dodge Road, near three dealership structures the company currently has under construction. READ MORE.
A familiar Old Market warehouse — the 133-year-old Woolworth building — is now 44 residences. The homes were carved out of the top three floors of the five-story structure on the northeast corner of 12th and Howard Streets. READ MORE.
The 130-year-old St. Agnes Catholic Church and related buildings appear headed for the same fate as a few other Omaha parishes in the past few years: The campus at 23rd and Q Streets has been sold to a developer who expects to replace it with rental housing. READ MORE.
(2) comments
Not even 7 paragraphs in and they talk about annexation! Do not let it happen.
Annex away! Grow Omaha!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.