List: What you should call people from Nebraska's 50 largest cities
1. Omaha (population 446,970): Omahans.
2. Lincoln (population 280,364): Lincolnite, not Lincolner.
3. Bellevue (population 53,505): Not even the Mayor’s Office in Bellevue knows what to call the residents of Nebraska’s third-largest city. Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, said, “I’m not sure there is a name.” His best guess, based on old newspapers, is “Bellevuite,” but that’s far from common use today.
4. Grand Island (population 51,517): Grand Islander.
5. Kearney (population 33,520): Kearneyite.
6. Fremont (population 26,519): Fremonter. (Reader Keith Baughman suggests "Fremonsters.")
7. Hastings (population 24,991): Hastingsite, though it’s not common. City officials and employees of the Hastings Tribune newspaper said they didn’t know if the city had a popular demonym.
8. Norfolk (population 24,348): Norfolkan, usually, but Norfolker is also common.
9. North Platte (population 24,110): North Platter.
10. Columbus (population 22,851): Columbusite, not “Columbian.”
11. Papillion (population 19,597): It’s officially Papillionite, though some like to say jokingly that the suburban city’s residents should be called “Papillionaires.”
14. South Sioux City (population 13,120): South Sioux Cityan, officially, but another name for someone from the area stretching from South Sioux City north to Sioux Falls is “Siouxlander.”
15. Beatrice (population 12,362): Beatrician.
16. Lexington (population 10,004): Lexingtonian.
17. Alliance (population 8,403): Alliancite. Not Alliancer.
18. Gering (population 8,360): Geringite.
19. Blair (population 8,089): Blairite.
20. York (population 7,860): Yorkite, or Yorker, but definitely not Yorkie.
21. McCook (population 7,526): McCooker, not “McCookie,” as some like to joke.
22. Nebraska City (population 7,347): Nebraska Citian, spelled with an “i” in “Citian” instead of the “y” for “Cityan” in most Nebraska cities including Sioux City, Falls City, Central City and David City.
23. Ralston (population 7,329): Ralstonite.
24. Seward (population 7,219): Sewardite.
25. Crete (population 7,059): Despite what you may think, it’s not “Cretan.” Instead, city officials said, “We just refer to them as the residents of Crete.”
26. Sidney (population 6,888): Sidneyite.
27. Plattsmouth (population 6,479): Nothing, probably. A 1925 edition of “The Plattsmouth Journal” refers to residents as “Plattonians,” but references are scarce. Even City Administrator Erv Portis was uncertain: “Frankly, I don’t have an answer for it. No matter what you or I choose, somebody is going to be offended. Plattsmouth citizen, Plattsmouth resident, beyond that, I don’t know.”
28. Schuyler (population 6,106): Schuylerite.
29. Chadron (population 5,725): Chadronite.
30. Wayne (population 5,573): City officials say “Waynians” and the chamber of commerce says “Waynites.” Both agree with the words printed on the town’s water tower: “Wayne Americans.”
31. Holdrege (population 5,555): Holdrege Daily Citizen Publisher Bob King said he doesn’t know of an official demonym for the people of Holdrege, but he has elected to use “Holdregeite” in print.
32. Gretna (population 5,060): While there is no formal name for a citizen of Gretna, the most likely candidate based on historical newspaper usage is “Gretnan.”
33. Ogallala (population 4,543): Ogallalan, not Ogallalalan.
34. Wahoo (population 4,499): Wahoovians seems the most popular choice, but Wahooan and Wahooer are popular, too. So is the jokey “Wahooligans.”
35. Aurora (population 4,484): Auroran.
36. Falls City (population 4,214): Falls Cityan.
37. Cozad (population 3,805): Cozadian, the city says, though it’s seldom used.
38. Waverly (populations 3,786): Waverlyite. As strange as it may sound, that’s the official word from the city.
39. Fairbury (population 3,714): Fairburian.
40. O’Neill (population 3,631): O’Neillite.
41. Broken Bow (population 3,539): There is no common name for a resident of Broken Bow. As far as the City of Broken Bow and the chamber of commerce know, their residents are just “the citizens of Broken Bow.”
42. Gothenburg (population 3,475): Named after the much larger city in Sweden, residents of Nebraska’s Gothenburg are called “Gothenburgers.”
43. West Point (population 3,327): West Pointer.
44. Auburn (population 3,299): Auburnite.
45. Minden (population 2,996): Mindenite.
46. Central City (population 2,905): Central Cityan
47. David City (population 2,815): David Cityan
48. Valentine (population 2,803): No common demonym, not even “Valentines.” Call them Sandhillers, ranchers or “the folks from Valentine,” if you wish.
