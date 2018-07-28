Two local nonprofit recently raised money and hosted fundraisers at Happy Hollow Club, 1701 S. 105th St., this summer.
Pinot, Pigs & Poets
Completely KIDS raised $400,000 during its Pinot, Pigs & Poets on May 30. Proceeds go to the Completely KIDS weekend and after-school food programs to prevent child hunger.
Completely KIDS’ mission is to educate and empower kids and families to create safe, healthy, successful and connected communities. The organization provides families access to the knowledge and skills necessary to break the cycle of poverty, assisting more than 2,000 youths and their families via school and homeless shelter partnerships in overcoming barriers to their success.
The ninth annual fundraiser, featuring food and wine, brought in 425 guests to Happy Hollow Club.
“We are grateful for the tremendous community support of Pinot, Pigs & Poets,” said Jody Carstens, co-chair and event co-founder. “Since its inception nine years ago, this event has raised $2 million to support the Completely KIDS weekend and after-school food programs at area schools and shelters.”
Poets from the Nebraska Writers Collective served up a menu of slam poetry for guests throughout the evening.
Other event highlights included the announcement of the winners of the Taste of Elegance chef competition and the vintner competition. Nebraska Pork Producers Association sponsored Taste of Elegance.
This year’s Taste of Elegance Competition Chef Par Excellence was awarded to Chef Matt Moser of Stirnella. Moser was selected for his winning dish Tomahawk Chop — soy sorghum glaze, corn puree, chorizo, chow-chow, ham hock and mustard greens — and will attend the 2019 Pork Summit at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California.
This year’s vintner competition Top Pinot Noir was Clouds Rest 2014 femme fatale pinot noir, Sonoma Coast estate grown. Clouds Rest vintner John Saemann and general manager Scott Schuette were present to accept the award. More than 40 wineries participated.
Other participating chefs and restaurants were: Oscar Hernandez of 712 Restaurant, Dario Schicke of Avoli Osteria, Nick Strawhecker of Dante, Juan Lupercio of Happy Hollow Club, Paul Kulik of Le Bouillon, Cedric Fichepain of Le Voltaire French Restaurant, Patrick Micheels of Monarch Prime & Bar, Jon Seymour of Society 1854 — Omaha Marriott Downtown and John Benton of The Venue Restaurant & Lounge.
Completely KIDS has increased the number of children enrolled in its weekend food program, which provides healthy, child-friendly food to take home every Friday.
The organization is undergoing renovation and expansion, and plans to grow its weekend food program in the next two years, going from serving 460 kids to serving 930.
Summer Soiree
Christ Child Society of Omaha raised $68,000 during its Summer Soiree on May 23. Proceeds go to the Christ Child Society Layette Program and Scholarship Fund, which serves newborns and low-income mothers.
Christ Child Society’s mission is to help those in need with clothing and services through its programming.
With the theme “Where Love Leads To Action,” 120 people attended the event at Happy Hollow Club.
A meal included an apple salad, filet with shallot jus, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and an herb croissant roll, with chocolate almond dome and lemon ginger creme brûlée for dessert.
Dr. Kevin O’Malley was this year’s master of ceremonies, and board chairman the Rev. Jim Keiter was guest speaker.
Summer Soiree Honorary Chairman the Rev. Carl Salanitro was honored for his many years of service, dedication and advocacy to the Christ Child Society of Omaha.
Abby Blair, Sharon DiBiase & Brenda Langenberg served as event chairs. Floral Design Studio provided bouquet table decorations. Signature Red Wagons were filled with fresh flowers and surrounded by votive candles.
This year, Christ Child Society of Omaha will distribute more than 1,500 layettes — newborn clothing, linens and toiletries — throughout the metro area. The layette program provides material assistance to babies born to low-income mothers.
The organization also established a scholarship program for an eligible Christ Child client to pursue her education in order that she may better serve her children and the community. This also supports growth in spirit and principles of the Christ Child Society: faith, family, compassion, hope and education.
ON THE CALENDAR
MONDAY
Help Build A House Golf Event, Gesu Housing, Champions Run Golf Course, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, $150, 402-614-4776 or dalebarr@gesuhousing.com.
AUG. 5-7
Soar in the Sandhills with the Eagles, Central High School Foundation, Dismal River Club, Mullen, Nebraska, $800, chsfomaha.org/events/soar-in-the-sandhills-at-dismal-river-club.
AUG. 6
Swing with Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Roncalli Catholic, Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N. 202nd St., $150, roncallicatholic.org/rchs-events/swing-with-pride or 402-571-7670.
AUG. 17
Lyle Japp Memorial Golf Event For Men and Women, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, Tiburon Golf Club, $125, goodnewsjail.org/lylejappgolf or 402-599-2293.
AUG. 19
Be an Ally, Make a Difference, Raise a Glass, Anti-Defamation League Plains States Region, Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St., $50, 402-334-6570.
AUG. 23
World Bash Global Homecoming, Intercultural Senior Center, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church Mainelli Center, 11802 Pacific St., $60, interculturalseniorcenter.org.
AUG. 25
Summer Bash for Childhood Cancer, Metro Area Youth Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $100, summerbashforccc.org or 402-740-5158.
SEPT. 2
Fishing is Fun! Bingo Open Golf Fundraiser, Nebraska Walleye Association Kids Fishing Clinics Charity, Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course, 5505 310th St. in Murdock, $50, 402-450-9235 or nebraskawalleye.com.
SEPT. 6
Brew Haha: A Beer and Food Tasting Event, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Stinson Park at Aksarben Village, $50, habitatomaha.org/brewhaha.
Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration, Omaha Home for Boys, Omaha Marriott Downtown, $125, omahahomeforboys.org.
SEPT. 7
Wings and Wheels Gala, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, Signature Flight Support, 3636 Wilbur Plaza, $120, rmhcomaha.org/fundraising-events/wings-wheels.
Broadway Ball, Omaha Performing Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., $25, omahaperformingarts.org.
SEPT. 13
Decades in Deco, On Track Guild, The Durham Museum, $100, durhammuseum.org or Kim Henze, 402-444-5071.
Night in the Neighborhood, Completely KIDS Guild, Founders One • Nine, 1915 Jackson St., $75, completelykids.org.
Unsung Heroes, CASA of Douglas County, KANEKO, 1111 Jones St., $100, 402-932-5683 or casaomaha.org/unsungheroes.
Beautifully Broken Banquet, Rejuvenating Women, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $55, rejuvenatingwomen.com.
SEPT. 14
An Evening at the Fair, QLI, Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., $150, teamqli.com/fair.
If you have news for Around and About, send it to aroundandabout@owh.com. For more information, contact Kate Malott at kate.malott@owh.com or 402-444-1149.
