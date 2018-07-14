When a family of hawks returned to Barb Rimel’s Aksarben home this summer, she had a silly idea.
“I think it’s time to get a pool for them.”
The hawks had been splashing around in her greyhounds’ dog dish in the backyard for each of the last three years. She posted photos of the family of three hawks on her neighborhood association’s Facebook page and joked about a supersized bird bath. But then something strange happened.
In an act of neighborly and avian love, neighbor Bre Bachmann drove to Walmart, bought a small pink plastic pool and dropped it off at Rimel’s house near the midtown Hy-Vee.
“I’m glad that someone else sees the beauty in these hawks,” Bachmann said.
Rimel, an Army veteran who now works with veterans, shared photos of the birds splashing about in the pool on July 8. And neighbors loved it.
“What you got here,” one wrote, “is a pet hawk.”
The Pennsylvania-born Rimel isn’t worried about her greyhounds, who are far too heavy to be carried away by the red-tailed hawks — they seem to prefer bunnies and snakes. But she does worry about a few neighbors with small dogs. She cautioned them to keep an eye on their pets while outside, but said she doesn’t plan to do anything to shoo the hawks away anytime soon.
“They won’t hurt my dogs and the dogs won’t hurt them,” she said, “I don’t want to disturb them.”
"Say, have you ever thought about getting a larger pool?" Digsby, Simba and Cinderella are owned by Tina Acosta.
Turtle, a dog, and Faun, also a dog, were rescued by Joel and Aristine Smith in Omaha. Turtle was saved from a dog-fighting ring, while Faun struggled with starvation and illness. Both have grown up to be loving pets.
Sometimes it takes getting a little lost to find your true home, as is the case with Lincoln native Midnight. Owner Katie Duff decided one morning she wanted a dog, wandered into Capitol Humane Society and found Midnight, who was then a lost puppy.
Snoop loves all things gardens, even if its helping owner Margaret Rosman of Omaha tidy up flowers at the family plot in preparation for Memorial Day. Snoop is described as a dedicated companion who is always by his owner's side.
This picture of Madi was taken nearly 13 years ago. She has accomplished a lot in her life, including winning a pancake catching contest at a Nebraska Humane Society event. She knows about a dozen tricks, including high-five, army crawl, walk backwards, role over, play dead, spin, speak, stay, shake, balancing a treat on her nose and wave.
Myrtle and I have plenty in common. She is a feisty reptile who enjoys eating shrimp, biting and showing off long, slender legs while simultaneously appearing completely uninterested in anything that might be said to her. OK, maybe not that much in common. I am very interested in what you have to say.
"Just explain to me why the Tiger is trying to play soccer and baseball simultaneously." Cooper is a 6-year-old who was adopted from the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln. He was dressed to help owner Angela Bohling of Omaha groom him.
Kandie may look cute, but don't let that fool you. She's a super-sniffing, treat-terrorizing, squirrel-fighting yellow lab that loves to retrieve full branches, not sticks. Kandie even has a Twitter page to keep friends updated on all the neighborhood happenings.
Maize almost had her name changed, but one day after being rescued by owner Lisa in Omaha, it turned out "Crazy Maize" fit too well. She carries a pink stuffed animal kitten around the house, always protecting it. Each night she has the routine of bringing the kitten to each person in the house before putting it to bed.
"Any chance I could convince you to sit in boxes and eat grasshoppers with me?" Calliope (pronounced Kuh-lye-oh-pee) is owned by Omaha's Sarah Britson, who says her cat is interested in bugs, boxes and manipulation, and always wants to play.
Wiggles wants to be a cloud for Halloween. According to owner Kelli in Johnson, Nebraska, Wiggles is found sitting like this around the house once in awhile. She loves to eat, sleep and look pretty — but don't we all?
"Pardon me? You're going to have to speak up. Pet Parade, you say? I'm in." David loves to snuggle, especially in the cold, and according to owned Rachel Costello in Omaha, would have his heart warmed up with a Pet of the Week victory.
Lulu and Coco, ages 6 and 2, respectively, share the same mom, but have different dads. Lulu, right, frequently sits on her bottom so you can easily scratch her belly. The two inseparable sisters are owned by Liz Hall in Fremont.
Paloma often submits audition tapes to America's Next Top Model, but hit the upgrade button and submitted to Pet Parade. She likes getting her belly scratched and posing for pictures, and is owned by Kayleigh Lewandowski.
Well, this is a first. Kitty is a dog. She greets everyone with kisses, loves rolling in the leaves and chasing after squirrels. The most unique aspect about her, owners Kari and Lyle Hamrick of Omaha say, is that she is a good listener who will respond to a story with a bark.
Blue, a four-year-old yellow lab owned by Jake and Chelsea O'Connor in Omaha, loves eating bread loaves off the counter, stealing guests' socks from their suitcases and turning her head away when one tries to give her a kiss. Still a good dog.
Tigger takes a daily three-mile walk, enjoys long games of fetch, plays with the garden hose and has learned to unlock and open the sliding glass door to let himself outside. He also has dug a hole in the backyard that can "rival the Grand Canyon."
"Puhleeeeaaaase give me some of that steak. I need it!" MacDuff loves walks, car rides, treats and being friendly. He's owned by Joanna and Mark Fisher, along with daughters Sarah, Emily and Molly, in Omaha.
Ben's favorite game is tug-of-war with his 35-pound friend, which consists of him laying on the ground while the opponent pulls with all his might and Ben doesn't budge. He's owned by Sarah Morris in Omaha.
The only thing Howells native Bailey loves more than chasing rabbits and chewing golf balls is kayaking. The puggle (half pug, half beagle) just celebrated her sixth birthday with owner Makenzie Polacek.
Meera Grace overcame a lot of difficulty in her life. Born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, she was rescued by Heartland German Shepherd Rescue. She was treated for heartworm, fly strike and malnutrition, but now lives happily with owner Tennille Renee in Omaha.