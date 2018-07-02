If you’re a card-carrying member of the Omaha Public Library, you’ll want to know this.
Starting Monday, the library will implement a series of changes, including how materials are renewed.
Megan Klein-Hewett, the library’s borrower services manager, laid out the upcoming changes in a series of emails.
Auto-renewal
Eligible materials that are checked out will automatically be renewed on the due date of the item. This will happen as long as there are no holds on the item and the item has not already been renewed four times.
So if you have a book checked out, and it’s due Tuesday, and no one else has a hold on it, you’ll first get an automatically generated courtesy notice from the library. Then on Tuesday, with no action required on your part, the book will be renewed.
In an email, Klein-Hewitt noted that this change “should allow for our less popular materials to remain in the hands of our patrons longer, with fewer fines.”
There are a few exceptions: Metropolitan Community College materials, Bestseller Express books, tickets/passes, seeds, digital materials, book club bags and science kits.
Overdue-to-billed timeline
The library also has shortened the time window when overdue notices will be sent to patrons.
If an item is overdue:
» An overdue notice will be sent at seven days (one was previously sent at 21 days).
» A final overdue notice will be sent at 14 days (previously sent at 42 days).
» A billing notice will be sent at 21 days (previously sent at 63 days).
» And an account will be referred to a collection agency after an item is 35 days overdue. (That was shortened from 77 days.)
The aim of the shorter window is to get the popular hold-list items returned more quickly.
Library card policies
Note: These changes were approved by the Omaha Public Library board last week.
» Starting Monday, non-residents of Douglas County will be able to get a non-resident library card for $6.25 a month. Previously, non-resident cards could be purchased only for four months ($25) or one year ($75) at a time.
» The age has been changed for library card account renewal. Children still have to be present to create an account, but a parent can now renew that account without the child being present up to age 18 (changed from age 14).
» Omaha Public Library also has raised the amount owed to the library that leads to a patron being blocked from checking out materials. In the old policy, a patron would be blocked from checking out once they owed $10 or more. Now they have to reach $25 for the block to kick in. The library system reported late last year that about 10,000 Omaha kids and teenagers were blocked from using their library cards because they had passed the $10 limit.
