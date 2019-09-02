Ken and Joan Kracke

Ken Kracke received a "citation" from La Vista Police Officers Shawn Dooling, left, and Brad Wood for stealing the heart of his wife, Joan.  

On Sunday, a La Vista woman called police and asked them to come cite her new husband. The crime? Stealing her heart.

Two La Vista police officers — Shawn Dooling and Brad Wood — were dispatched to the scene, a home near 80th and Harrison Streets.

Joan and Ken Kracke were married three weeks ago. Ken made a big show of proposing, doing so from the cockpit of an old war plane while Joan stood on the wing. When thinking of a similar display of affection, she called the La Vista Police Department and asked if they could come to their house to cite her husband. When she explained, the woman who took the call giggled.

When Dooling and Wood arrived at their house, Joan and Ken were outside doing yardwork.

"I couldn't keep a straight face," she said. "He's like, 'What's going on? Did we do something wrong?' "

Wood and Dooling created a ticket from a red city ordinance tag, with a heart cut out in the middle. They checked "Other" on the tag and wrote "stealing her heart!!" as the offense. 

The two seemed like pranksters, Dooling said.

"He was surprised," Dooling said of the groom when they arrived. "He almost looked like he was plotting revenge."

"He loved it. He thought it was a neat idea," she said. "It was fun."

The couple both work for Marriott and have known each other for about 20 years. Both of their spouses passed away from cancer around the same time, and they helped each other grieve and cope. 

"It just sort of grew from friendship to love," she said. 

Dooling, who has been a police officer for more than 14 years, all in La Vista, said the call was a nice change of pace.

"I haven't seen anything like that," he said of the unusual request. "That's why we decided to have a little fun with it. It was all good fun."

"Sometimes we get to have a little fun with calls," Wood said on Twitter. "Over the last 24 years I’ve seen/heard a lot of strange calls. I don’t think I’ve seen this one before."

