A new downtown location of Moe & Curly’s Pub opens this week.

A grand opening for the new bar and grill, 1011 Capitol Ave., will begin at noon Friday.

This will be the second Moe & Curly's location. The first is at 2946 N. 108th St.

The new bar will feature a full food menu and will host karaoke every night.

Inside, said owner Ben Heairet, a speakeasy area, “Howard & Fine,” will specialize in high-end classic cocktails. 

For more information, call 402-934-4448.

