You can find me many a summer night on the patio at La Buvette. Its rather incredible patio is a spot I would argue offers the best seat for people watching in the entire city of Omaha. It's also the best for drinking a coffee the morning of a farmers market, or the best to drink a glass of rose on a hot summer evening, or the perfect place to get the first glass of red when the weather turns crisp. You get my point. It's my favorite.
Corkscrew Wine and Cheese has two excellent Omaha patios. The best part of the Rockbrook Corkscrew’s patio is its camouflage: It's right by the Interstate and busy West Center Road, but it doesn't feel like it. Strategically placed tables, lush greenery and a fireplace that runs on cool evenings makes you forget about all that. And in Blackstone, its second location has a patio tucked at its back; the big fire pit draws a crowd — of course, the wine doesn't hurt, either.
My other favorite Blackstone patio has to be Nite Owl, which manages to replicate the funky decor of the bar in the outdoors, with retro patio furniture and colored Christmas lights. The seasonally rotating cocktail menu means they’ll have something perfect for warmer weather. And if you’re hungry, there’s tots.
The shade of the tall tree that acts like a natural umbrella over the patio at Rose and Crown Pub, an otherwise completely unremarkable dive bar. Their patio is like one of those hidden gems I feel glad to know about. It's obscured completely from the street view by a big, tall wooden fence, which makes it feel secretive and cozy, and the beer is cheap, too. Check it out in the spring, and I don't think you'll be sorry.
Marks in Dundee also has one of those great tree-covered, hidden away patios, tucked behind the restaurant off Underwood Avenue. Comfortable seats, an approachable menu and twinkle lights make it an excellent spot for a leisurely dinner or a drink.
Mr. Toad’s patio must be one of the most popular in the city, and there's good reason for it. Booths situated on the sidewalk at the corner of 10th and Howard Streets, a.k.a. the Old Market main drag, make it another excellent vantage point for people watching. Grab a cocktail and relax.
I have a real fondness for the seating arrangement on the patio at Le Bouillon, which you should check out for brunch this weekend. The chairs are set to face the street — very Parisian — making it ideal for people-watching. Isn’t that mostly what the Old Market is about anyway? Be sure to try one of the toasts while you’re there, and the rotating house-made punch selection is both tasty and well-priced.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mr Toad's
Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald.
Phone: 402-444-1069
