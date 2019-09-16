Even a bee was fooled by Samantha Wicht’s chalk art portrait of flowers Sunday at Midtown Crossing.

“Oh my gosh, that bee just landed on one of your flowers,” a woman said, pointing at Wicht’s floral design. “You confused him.”

Wicht, a senior art major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was one of 48 artists working on 38 drawings during the second annual Chalk Art Festival at Midtown Crossing. It was her first time at the two-day event that began Saturday and included live music.

“I just really like plants and stuff because I’ve been thinking about climate change,” Wicht said. “I wanted to do something about how nature holds the earth together.”

Randy and Michael

Denver artists Randy Segura, left, and Michael Rieger, have worked with the Chalk Arts Festival of Midtown during each of the first two years of the event. They both help organize the Denver Chalk Arts Festival now in its 18th year. 

Organizers again brought in Michael Rieger and Randy Segura from the Denver Chalk Art Festival, now in its 17th year, to help run the event. Rieger and Segura predicted that the Omaha festival will only continue to grow.

“We have 48 artists this year, working on 38 designs,” Rieger said. “That’s about double last year, when we had 26 (artists) and 21 (drawings). That’s a really good start.”

Rieger produced a drawing that he called “The Night Watchman.” A few years ago, a neighbor was throwing out an old couch and Rieger took a photo of his now-deceased dog, Simon, who had immediately hopped on the couch and appeared to be guarding the neighborhood.

The Night Watchman

“The Night Watchman,” by Michael Rieger of Denver.

“I was telling Simon, ‘Don’t move. Let me get that picture,’ ” Rieger said. “I like to (draw) this one at festivals. For a little while, Simon is back with me.”

Segura, who works painting murals, created a three-dimensional piece, “White Tiger.” He tried to give it the appearance of a big cat clawing its way up from below the sidewalk.

Segura likes what he’s seen from the first two years of the Omaha event. He looks forward to many returns.

“It’s been really wonderful,” he said. “I like getting in on the new events because you really get to see it grow.”

He may keep running into three Kiewit Middle School students. Emma Schmidt, 14, Alice Liang, 13, and Grace Peng, 13, demonstrated their artistic skills with a series of characters from TV and movies, including Sporky from “Toy Story 4,” Mickey Mouse and Homer Simpson.

Emma participated solo last year and got two friends to join her this time around. She enjoys “the creativity” of the event.

Three friends

Three students from Kiewit Middle School work on a series of characters from TV and movies. The girls are, from left, Grace Peng, 13, Alice Lieng, 13, and Emma Schmidt, 14, of Omaha.

For Grace, who spoke while smoothing out the yellow on Homer’s stomach, the work was about her fascination with drawing. She also likes the way “people can have fun while looking at the piece.”

For Alice, the festival’s draw — no pun intended — was being able to hang out with her friends. Recreating characters such as “SpongeBob SquarePants” is just a lot of fun, she said.

“It’s freeing to express yourself through art,” Alice said. “There’s not a wrong way of doing things.”

After growing up in South Omaha, Laura Gray and her husband, Joe, traveled from their home in Peoria, Illinois, for the event. Laura is the artist and Joe does the heavy lifting.

Laura’s drawing, “Away, Away to Djuma,” attracted lots of viewers. The picture is of a boy and girl riding on the back of a cheetah on their way to the Djuma Game Reserve in South Africa.

“They are running from a nightmare of something springing out of the closet,” she said. “They’re on a cheetah because that’s the fastest animal and my personal favorite.”

Undersea art

Tammy Jones, left, helps son Hayden, 14, with his drawing, titled “Beauty Underwater,” at the Chalk Art Festival at Midtown Crossing.

A wildlife theme was also on the mind of Hayden Jones, 14, of Omaha, who worked on “Beauty Underwater,” with his mom, Tammy. The drawing of a turtle and ocean vegetation were Hayden’s. His mom helped add color.

“I wanted to show people something they don’t usually get to see, especially here in Omaha,” Hayden said. “It’s actually been a lot of fun.”

And a lot of work, his mother said. They began drawing at 8:30 a.m. Friday and were hoping to finish by 2 p.m. Sunday.

“I’ve been shocked at how long it takes,” Tammy Jones said. “But time flies. You just kind of get in a zone. You get lost in it.”

