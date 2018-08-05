Monty charges to victory during the Chihuahua races at Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Saturday. According to a DNA test, Monty is one-half Bichon, one-quarter Maltese, one-eighth terrier mix and one-eighth Chihuahua, said owner Joey Zebrowski.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A crowd of 200 surrounded the iron gates inside Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, cheering and aahing at scrawny 7- to 12-pound Chihuahuas.
But when scruffy white Monty came into view at the racing grounds, the crowd hushed.
He was white, shaggy and ... well ... he looked like a toy poodle.
The crowd’s biggest fears were confirmed shortly after the plywood realtor-sponsored chutes jostled open — this phony was quick.
As the other wobbly Chihuahuas trotted in circles or tried to back out of the starting gate, Monty galloped straight for his owner, then did the same in the championship duel, gnawing on his rival’s toy to boot. It seemed the prestige of Saturday’s first annual Taco Fest Chihuahua races had been tainted by a ringer.
But his owner, Joey Zebrowski, claims his shelter-adopted champion is no cheat.
“We got the DNA test,” he said. “The cheap one.”
Monty is one-half Bichon, one-quarter Maltese, one-eighth terrier mix and, he claims, one-eighth Chihuahua. He has photos of a cake from a breed-reveal party to prove it. His dog is legit.
Surprisingly, the crowd did not riot. Nor did it riot a few feet away at a lucha libre wrestling match when the villainous Brian Blade trash-talked the audience after ousting a gap-toothed rag-tag in a tag-team bout.
That’s because at Taco Fest, one simply cannot take themselves seriously.
Bros and brunettes alike donned T-shirts announcing proclamations like, “I’m into fitness. Fit’ness taco in my mouth.” They pushed pocket dogs in pink strollers, drank jalapeño pineapple margaritas and jiggled to the musings of the knighted Sir Mix-a-Lot.
It was a day where the tongue tacos, mariachi bands and cervezas seemed to guarantee a good time, even when a crew-cut professional wrestler spits, “Now go home, you people suck.”
Mr Fittness II, left, and Zoth Blackwood, center, wrestle during a Lucha Libre wrestling match at Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan RiverÕs Edge Park on Saturday, August 04, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mr Fittness II, right, throws Zoth Blackwood, center, down to the mat during a Lucha Libre wrestling match at Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan RiverÕs Edge Park on Saturday, August 04, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Zoth Blackwood , Angel De La Muerte, and Mr Fittness II wrestle in a Lucha Libre match at Taco Fest at Tom Hanafan RiverÕs Edge Park on Saturday, August 04, 2018. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
