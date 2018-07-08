The Women’s Center for Advancement recognized 10 women for their service during the annual Tribute to Women luncheon June 12.
Nominated by peers, each woman was selected based on her outstanding leadership, service and commitment to the Omaha community.
Those individuals were:
- Laura F. Alley, partner at Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture.
- Leslie Andersen, president of Bank of Bennington.
- Dr. Karen Falconer Al-Hindi, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
- Karen Goracke, CEO and president of Borsheims Fine Jewelry and Gifts.
- Melissa Graves, founder and vice chairman of the Lane Thomas Foundation.
- Susan Ann Koenig, founding partner and executive life coach at Koenig Dunne, P.C., LLO.
- Dr. Shireen S. Rajaram, associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.
- Sharon Robino-West, community employment coordinator at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Dulce Magdalena Sherman, director of human resources and organizational development at OneWorld Community Health Centers.
- Nancy Williams, co-founder and president/CEO of No More Empty Pots.
The annual event at Omaha Marriott Downtown, 222 N. 10th St., brought in an estimated 600 people and raised nearly $170,000 for the WCA, which helps people in crisis experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.
Tribute to Women also featured guest speaker Freddie Gray, who shared her personal experience with domestic violence in an onstage interview with Elizabeth Power, WCA director of marketing and public relations.
Gray grew up in a home where domestic violence was common, and in her first marriage, she became a victim of domestic violence herself.
“I grew up in a house were you didn’t tell other people what was going on in the house,” she said. “My father was physically abusive with my mother, so growing up it was what I had seen, and it wasn’t just in my home, it was all around, but we didn’t talk about it.”
WCA provides its clients free services that help meet immediate safety needs, gain financial independence and provide ongoing emotional support with the goal of sustainable independence.
Diane Duren and Drew Collier served as 2018 Tribute to Women Honorary Chairs.
Platinum sponsors were Dianne and Allan Lozier and Union Pacific. Other top donors included: gold sponsors Duren, Collier and Susan and Mike Lebens; and silver sponsors Stephanie and Jake Koraleski, Annette and Paul Smith, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Methodist Hospital, Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts and Valmont.
The WCA has been hosting the Tribute to Women for more than 30 years.
ON THE CALENDAR
JULY 30
Help Build A House Golf Event, Gesu Housing, Champions Run Golf Course, 13800 Eagle Run Drive, $150, 402-614-4776 or dalebarr@gesuhousing.com.
AUG. 5-7
Soar in the Sandhills with the Eagles, Central High School Foundation, Dismal River Club, Mullen, Nebraska, $800, chsfomaha.org/events/soar-in-the-sandhills-at-dismal-river-club
AUG. 6
Swing with Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Roncalli Catholic, Indian Creek Golf Club, 3825 N. 202nd St., $150, roncallicatholic.org/rchs-events/swing-with-pride or 402-571-7670.
AUG. 18
Lyle Japp Memorial Golf Event For Men and Women, Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, Tiburon Golf Club, $125, goodnewsjail.org/lylejappgolf or 402-599-2293.
AUG. 23
World Bash Global Homecoming, Intercultural Senior Center, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church Mainelli Center, 11802 Pacific St., $60, interculturalseniorcenter.org.
AUG. 25
Summer Bash for Childhood Cancer, Metro Area Youth Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $100, summerbashforccc.org or 402-740-5158
SEPT. 6
Imagine Our Youth Fundraising Celebration, Omaha Home for Boys, Omaha Marriott Downtown, $125, omahahomeforboys.org.
SEPT. 7
Wings and Wheels Gala, Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha, Signature Flight Support, 3636 Wilbur Plaza, $120, rmhcomaha.org/fundraising-events/wings-wheels.
Broadway Ball, Omaha Performing Arts, Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., $25, omahaperformingarts.org.
SEPT. 13
Decades in Deco, On Track Guild, The Durham Museum, $100, durhammuseum.org or Kim Henze, 402-444-5071.
Night in the Neighborhood, Completely KIDS Guild, Founders One • Nine, 1915 Jackson St., $75, completelykids.org.
Unsung Heroes, CASA of Douglas County, KANEKO, 1111 Jones St., $100, 402-932-5683 or casaomaha.org/unsungheroes.
Beautifully Broken Banquet, Rejuvenating Women, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $55, rejuvenatingwomen.com.
SEPT. 14
An Evening at the Fair, QLI, Baxter Arena, 2425 S. 67th St., $150, teamqli.com/fair.
SEPT. 21
No Place Like Home, Angels Among Us, A View on State, 13467 State St., $150, 402-934-0999 or myangelsamongus.org.
OCT. 4
45th Woman of the Year Gala honoring Leslie Andersen, Arthritis Foundation, Omaha Marriott, $150, 402-262-0144.
OCT. 16
A Time for Hope and Healing, The Kim Foundation, Embassy Suites Conference Center, La Vista, $75, thekimfoundation.org or 402-891-6911.
OCT. 18
Climb Higher, Omaha Outward Bound School, Metropolitan Community College Center for Advanced and Emerging Technology Building, Fort Omaha Campus, $100, outwardboundomaha.org/luncheon or 402-614-6360 ext. 214.
OCT. 19
Journey Through Time: A 20th Anniversary Celebration, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, $150, events@sacmuseum.org or call 402-944-3100, ext. 253.
NOV. 7
Christmas Caravan Preview Party Gala, Assistance League of Omaha, Champions Run, $100, 402-342-4288 or alomaha.org.
NOV. 16
Sentimental Journey “With Honor,” The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., $175 and up, 402-444-5071.
